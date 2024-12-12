Questions asked over wellies to school protest

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

The former leader of a Welsh council is to ask the current administration why pupils in the county were not allowed to take part in the ‘wellies to school’ protest against changes to inheritance tax on agricultural property.

The wellies to school spectacle was part of a wider November 19 protest, led by the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), held in response to the UK Government’s budget.

At the Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced farmers would have to pay inheritance tax on agricultural property and land worth more than £1 million at a rate of 20 per cent, with a £3m threshold for couples passing on their farms.

This compares to a 40 per cent rate on other estates.

However, Pembrokeshire schools were not allowed to engage in the wellies to school message.

Prohibition

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said at the time: “The Education Act 1996 clearly prohibits practitioners from promoting partisan political views, and therefore, our schools are not permitted to promote the farmers’ protest taking place in London today.”

Former council leader Cllr Jamie Adams is now asking why the decision was made.

In a question submitted to the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Jamie Adams says: “The recent spectacle of children wearing wellies to school on November 19, served as a powerful message that rural communities are concerned about the long-term sustainability of agriculture following the Government’s alterations to Agricultural Inheritance Tax.”

“Concerning”

He continues: “This widespread industry underpins the economy, social fabric, community cohesion and in many parts the Welsh language here in Pembrokeshire as much as any rural county due to the high prevalence of family farms.

“It was therefore concerning to hear that Pembrokeshire Local Education Authority sought to prevent children from overtly demonstrating their support by this action deeming it as ‘political’.

“I would therefore like to ask the Leader [Cllr Jon Harvey] how this position was adopted and who actually made the decision?”

Cllr Adams’ question will be heard at the December 12 meeting.

