Rachel Reeves says compensation for Waspi women would not be fair to taxpayers
Rachel Reeves said she understands the disappointment of women affected by changes to the state pension age, but insisted paying them compensation was not fair to taxpayers.
The Chancellor defended the decision not to pay an “expensive compensation package” for the women after she was confronted with her own past support for their campaign.
Ms Reeves is among numerous senior ministers who backed the Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) campaign when Labour was in opposition.
She appeared in a photograph alongside a group of the women in 2020, holding a placard pledging to work with them towards a “fair solution”.
U-Turn
Sir Keir Starmer, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden, and the Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall – who ruled out a compensation package on Tuesday – are among the other Labour frontbenchers who previously appeared in photographs alongside Waspi women to lend their support to the group.
But speaking to broadcasters, the Chancellor insisted not paying compensation was the right decision.
Ms Reeves said: “I understand that women affected by the changes to the state pension age feel disappointed by this decision, but we looked in full at the ombudsman recommendations and they said that around 90% of women did know that these changes were coming.
“And as Chancellor, I have to account for every penny of taxpayers’ money spent.
“And given that the vast majority of people did know about these changes, I didn’t judge that it would be the best use of taxpayers’ money to pay an expensive compensation bill for something that most people knew was happening.”
Recommendation
In March, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommended the Government pay compensation to women born in the 1950s whose state pension age was raised so it would be equal with men.
The watchdog said the women should be paid up to £2,950 each, a package with a potential total cost of £10.5 billion to the public purse, as poor communication meant they had lost out on the change to plan their retirement finances.
On Tuesday, Ms Kendall rejected this recommendation.
The Government has however accepted a finding of maladministration by the PHSO and apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.
The watchdog has criticised the Government’s decision not to compensate the women.
Rebecca Hilsenrath, the ombudsman, told Times Radio: “It’s great that the Government are saying that our intervention will lead to service improvements and it’s fair to say also that people who come to us, overwhelmingly, are motivated by wanting things to improve for other people.
“But what we don’t expect is for an acknowledgement to be made by a public body that it’s got it wrong but then refuse to make it right for those affected.”
Challenge
Speaking to Sky News, communities minister Rushanara Ali was repeatedly challenged about previous Labour promises to compensate the women.
She said: “I go back to the point about the lessons that need to be learned, and the fact that this Government has apologised for that delay.
“But we’ve got to focus on the issues at hand, in terms of improving the living standards of pensioners.”
When Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn, it promised some form of compensation for the Waspi women in both its 2017 and 2019 manifestos.
But the party did not make this pledge during this year’s general election.
The Conservatives hit out at the “betrayal” of Waspi women by Labour, but shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith acknowledged the Tories might not have offered any compensation either.
He told Sky News: “I think every Waspi woman and campaigner genuinely believed that this Government, the Labour Government, had they got elected, would do something.
“They’d all talked about it: Keir Starmer had talked about it, Angela Rayner talked about it, even Liz Kendall, who yesterday said they weren’t going to do a single thing about it, had talked about it.
“So it’s a big issue of betrayal.
“I’m not sitting here saying we would necessarily have done something about it. That’s fair.
“But the point is this Government has given everybody the impression that they would, and then they’ve come in, and now they’re saying they wouldn’t. That’s a big issue. I can understand people, particularly the Waspi women, feeling enormously let down by that.”
‘They’ still are taxpayers, are you all all alone in that bubble,
This is a husband and wife government beyond all decency…
The Labour Gov family business is nepotism on a grand scale never before witnessed…
They may have known it was coming but it was too late for a lot of them to make appropriate arrangements to compensate so that is weasel words. The other question which has been my experience with other ombudsmen is what is the point of funding their office as their decisions are either ignored or carefully framed so as not to be of any real use. Trying to access the on line service is almost impossible for the Local Government one. They could perhaps save enough money to fund the WASPI women by shutting down all the ombudsmen. I guess… Read more »
Is this the same ‘fairness’ as shown by Reeves’ withdrawal of the winter fuel allowance?
When the next attack on the widow’s mite? Will that be described as ‘fair’ too?
After Hegel wrote The Philosophy of Poverty, Marx responded with The Poverty of Philosophy. Wonder which one Reeves prefers?
Enough of government miserableness! Time for them to deliver to us – that’s surely what government is for. Starmer’s bleating about jam tomorrow (dependant on very elusive growth) is simply not good enough for even a Unionist leader.
Proudhon, not Hegel – “The Philosophy of misery”. Hegel spoke of the “Owl of Minerva flying at sunset”. The nature of an era only fully clear near its demise. I think Starmer, Reeves etc have GREATLY accelerated this process.
At first I thought Starmer, Reeves et al were clueless but it’s increasingly evident that there is an undercurrent of malice whatever their “grand plan” may be. As for that “elusive growth” that was well and truly knackerd by their other policy initiatives especially the N.I hike. Not so much the 1.2% rate increase but the extension of the bandwidth which immediately whacked a 15% levy on all employments that earned between £5k and £9k which is pretty much every job in the country. And they couldn’t see the effect of that change ? That’s malice not ignorance.
There are rumours that Lord Alli will soon intervene and give these seriously wronged women a completely new wardrobe and a family sized Christmas panettone from Waitrose. After all he majorly gifted Keir (and partner etc) and Angela in their times of “hardship”. Rachel separately cut her very own sponsorship “to look nice”.
Lord Alli is a part owner of Labour PLC and thinks this would be good “public relations” as Labour is the “Party of its Word”
What nonsense from Rachel Reves. Had there been fair treatment of the WASPI women, then the tax payer would have had to meet the cost anyway. Labour are playing a dangerous game and fuelling the likes of Reform!
So what was the point of voting Labour when all they have done is to continue Tory austerity.
Very true– another 3 million votes going to Reform!! Must find out what odds on Farage becoming next PM worth a tenner i think.
Waddington’s the games company should update Snakes and Ladders to include Snakes, Ladders and Aisles… Monopoly Matrimony, Pillow Talk, Fantasy Politics, Family firm consolidation…When did yes become no…they are bare faced in that building
With this and loss of Winter fuel payment i have also read that they are are considering means testing the state pensions so if you have private or an occupational pension you will be having your state pension on a sliding scale dont know if this will happen but i do not trust them and i thought the Tories where bad well they are both parties of 2 legged rats