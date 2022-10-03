Racist vandals target Llandaff Cricket Club with Nazi graffiti

Llandaff Cricket Club has been left in shock after its clubhouse was targeted by “cowardly racist vandals”.

Racist graffiti, including a swastika, was daubed inside and equipment was damaged and stolen.

The club brings together children and adults from multi-ethnic and multi-religious backgrounds to grow the game.

“Last week our club was targeted by racist vandals who thought they could stop us from striving to diversify cricket. It hasn’t worked,” said Llandaff Cricket Club.

A gofundme page has now been set up to turn the moment of pain into hope.

It has raised almost £2,000 already.

“Llandaff Cricket Club serves a diverse community in the heart of Cardiff with vital access to safe, outdoor exercise,” the community club’s recovery from racist vandalism fundraising page stated.

“Our roster of over 20 volunteer community coaches brings together children and adults from multi-ethnic and multi-religious backgrounds to grow the game and strengthen community cohesion.

“We exist to ensure that anyone who wants to play cricket gets to.

“Last week, we were attacked by people who would like to see our movement fail.

“Two coaches of our women’s team opened up our clubhouse to find that it had been broken into and vandalised with racist, Nazi graffiti in an apparent attempt to intimidate us.”

‘A moment of hope’

The club is determined to bounce back stronger, but to do that it needs your help.

“We want to turn this moment of pain into a moment of hope. We’re calling on the community to support us in raising funds for new modern, secure, high-quality facilities worthy of the people who use them.

“Your money will go towards the Bounce Back Better Fund, which will support the club in embarking on its long-awaited development project.

“For years the club has been trying to level-up our facilities, and now we are closer than ever. If we can make up the current £20,000 shortfall with help from the community, we can make this dream a reality.

“It’s simple: better facilities mean more children’s lives are changed through cricket.

“So please donate what you can, share the word and tell people in your community about Llandaff – the cricket club expanding access to cricket, bridging community divides and standing up to cowardly, racist vandals.”

South Wales Police said it has increased patrols in the area and hate crime officers are reviewing the graffiti, it has been reported.

