Radical scheme makes the grade when it comes to at-risk pupils

At-risk pupils have reported a better attitude towards being in school following a hands-on and radical scheme that is having a positive impact on high schools throughout a Welsh county.

LEAP (learn, explore, achieve, perform) is benefiting 80 Flintshire learners who are at risk of becoming NEET – not in education, employment, or training.

Schools defer pupils identified as going down the wrong path that could ultimately lead to exclusion, for reasons including truancy, poor social interaction with peers, and attitudes towards teachers.

Funding

Run by Flintshire County Council, the programme has received LEAP has received £948,847 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. as it enhances the current education provision.

LEAP partnered with peer-led organisation Intuitive Thinking Skills, a specialist in attitude and behaviour change, to engage with learners from 10 schools in the region.

Dan Larkin, LEAP project manager, said: “It is about trying to get the students to think differently about their lives and the paths they are taking.

“The feedback from pupils and schools has been hugely positive, with the youngsters reporting feeling more confident and having an ability to communicate better.

“It has helped those at risk of taking a negative path to engage more effectively with mainstream education and put strong foundations in place moving forward.

“The schools have noted a huge shift in attitude towards teachers and learning, which is fantastic.

“It is about working with pupils to get the best out of them, and having sessions delivered by adults with criminal backgrounds is a real eye opener for them.”

Impacts

One such person is Neil, deputy regional manager at Intuitive Thinking Skills, who has lived experience of making poor decisions resulting in substance misuse, challenges with mental health, and a custodial sentence.

Being open and honest about the impact of his choices and the importance of addressing unhealthy thinking and negative beliefs helped him make an impression in what is a safe and confidential environment.

Neil delivered a National Open College Network (NOCN) accredited course in Critical Thinking Skills, which focuses on the ability to evaluate beliefs from an objective point of view. This helps the learner to understand how their beliefs impact on their behaviour, relationships, and their future aspirations.

He said: “The schools were in tune with who needed support, so from there we could focus on getting to know the pupils on a human level by exploring their thoughts, wants, and needs.

“We use the mindset of ‘what’s strong, not what’s wrong’. For example, they may be using a certain set of skills to avoid engagement at school and to create resistance with teaching staff. Our challenge to them is how they transfer those skills to build better relationships with teachers as well as planning a possible career path.

Foundations

Neil added: “It is about deciding now to set the foundations and look at the future with a different point of view. Think before you speak and understand how best to respond to challenges with the objective of getting a better outcome.

“Young people with curiosities around substances, for example, must realise the consequences of their actions. The reality is that intrigue can lead to prison, so we need to make them realise they are in control of their destiny.”

Councillor Chris Dolphin, Flintshire County Council cabinet member for economy, environment, and climate, said: “It’s fascinating to discover more about the programme and the innovative approach to at-risk students.

“It’s clear from the feedback that the scheme is having a positive impact, and hopefully, the support has changed the direction some of the youngsters were travelling in.”

