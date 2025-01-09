Rail lines close following ‘heavy wind, rain and snow’

Stephen Price

Transport for Wales has said some rail lines in the country have closed because of track damage following a period of “heavy wind, rain and snow”.

Buses are currently replacing trains between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog until at least Monday.

Passengers from Wales, and those commuting into the country are also experiencing delays following a fault with the signalling system which is causing major disruption between Crewe and Wilmslow, affecting Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Northern and Transport for Wales services.

Severe weather conditions

On Monday, Transport for Wales (TfW) services between Manchester and North Wales were only able to operate between Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester because of flooding, and the Blaenau Ffestiniog Line was suspended due to severe weather conditions. 25 TfW trains had been cancelled by mid afternoon.

Currently, Transport for Wales’ Journeycheck website currently shows a series of cancelled services, informing travellers: “This train has been delayed by a points failure. This train may be affected by the following route problem”

The JourneyCheck website also features the following statement: “Some parts of the Transport for Wales network are closed due to damage to the track following a period of heavy wind, rain and snow.

According to the TFW website, replacement road transport transport is currently being supplied by Llew Jones, and calling points for road transport may be found on station information posters and online.

Runway closures

Wintry weather conditions have also impacted flights to and from Manchester Airport, which has closed both its runways “due to significant levels of snow”.

It added that its teams are working to clear them “as quickly as possible”.

In a statement issued at about 10:00 GMT, the airport warned the closure would have a knock-on effect, with both departures and arrivals potentially hit.

Passengers have been urged to check with their airline for the latest flight information and allow extra time for travel.

Disruption

A spokesperson for Transport for Wales said: “The Conwy Valley line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction is expected to remain shut until 13/1 as Network Rail work to repair damage caused by flooding.

“The lines have reopened following a fault with the signalling system between Crewe and Wilmslow. Network Rail engineers are on site and advise that the fault has been rectified and services should be able to call at stations as normal. Disruption may continue whilst service recovers and passengers are encouraged to check before they travel.

“Both routes are being worked on by Network Rail who may be able to provide more info on the work taking place if you need it. Latest info on services can be found here Transport for Wales JourneyCheck – Train times and live real time delay/cancellation/disruption information.

