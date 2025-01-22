Rail passengers warned of disruption as TfW electrifies next phase of Metro

Rail passengers are being warned of disruption to some services as Transport for Wales (TfW) prepares to electrify the next phase of the South Wales Metro.

The line between Coryton and lower Rhymney will begin to use electric power to run trains in the coming weeks.

The multi-million pound Metro project will deliver 170km of electrified track – 116km of which is already completed and ‘live’.

With the upcoming electrification of the Coryton and lower Rhymney lines – from Caerphilly to Cardiff Queen Street – the total will rise to 155km.

Faster

Electrifying these lines will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

TfW will introduce new tri-mode trains on the Coryton and Caerphilly to Penarth routes, from Spring 2025.

From Friday 31 January to Sunday 02 February, no rail services will run on the Coryton, Rhymney and Cardiff Bay lines.

These rail closures will allow TfW to test the overhead line equipment that will power the brand-new electric trains.

To ensure the safety of the public, several footbridges, level crossings and road bridges that cross the Coryton and lower Rhymney railway lines will be closed on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February.

Safety

As the Welsh Government owned rail operator continues to electrify more of the railway in south Wales, they’re urging the public to be aware of the safety risks.

A TfW spokesperson said: “Trespassing on the railway is illegal, and doing so when the railway is electrified carries a higher risk of serious injury or death.

“If you see any suspicious behaviour on the tracks; contact the British Transport Police, call 0800 40 50 40, text 61016. In an emergency call 999 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

