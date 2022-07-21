Rail passengers in Wales warned of disruption with two days of strikes planned for next week

Transport for Wales (TfW) is advising customers to plan their journeys carefully next week with services set to be disrupted by two days of industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action will take place on Wednesday 27 July, and train drivers’ union, ASLEF, has announced its members will strike on Saturday 30 July.

TfW is not involved in either dispute, but its services will be affected, particularly on the 27 July, when the majority of services on the Wales and Borders network will be suspended.

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended as a result of the dispute between RMT and Network Rail, which means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

The only services operating will be a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

On the Core Valley Lines, services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

Trains will also be able to operate between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 07:30 hours and after 18:30 hours (and then up to 20:30 hours due to engineering work).

Cardiff Central

A limited replacement road service will also will enable passengers to travel between Cardiff Central and Radyr in each direction outside of these hours.

Customers are being warned that advised all train and road transport services are expected to be extremely busy due to the reduced service frequency.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action and customers are urged to check their journey before they travel.

Online journey planners will be updated between two and four days before the first strike day.

TfW will be running a full timetable on 30 July but services are likely be impacted by strike action at other train operating companies. This could result in short-notice cancellations and changes.

Services from Swansea to Newport are expected to be very busy due to the reduced Great Western Railways timetable and passengers are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

TfW services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are expected to be very busy with the Commonwealth Games taking place and no services being operated by West Midlands Trains.

Passengers are again advised not to travel unless necessary.

Existing tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on Wednesday 27 July and Saturday 30 July can use those tickets anytime between Tuesday 26th July and Tuesday 2nd August.

Customers are encouraged to avoid travelling on Friday 29th July and Sunday 31st July as services are expected to be extremely busy.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.

Meanwhile, sales of Advance tickets for the strike dates have been suspended in order to minimise the number of people disrupted.

Transport for Wales is advising customers continue to check the TfW or Traveline websites, and those of other operators, for updates.

GWR

GWR says no rail services will operate on the routes on South Wales main line on the 27 July and has confirmed it anticipates even greater disruption on the 30 July when Aslef train drivers strike.

Avanti West Coast says it is facing major disruption and will be running a reduced service on the strike days but is yet to publish details of its revised timetable.

CrossCountryTtrains says it will run a significantly reduced service on Wednesday 27 July.

It will be running a normal service on 30 July but warns passengers of disruption if they have a connecting ticket on to Arriva Rail London, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.

Passengers are advised to check their website for full details on how to complete their journey.

