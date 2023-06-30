Rail passengers warned to check before they travel with industrial action set to take place next week
Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding passengers to check before they travel, with further industrial action involving train drivers set to take place next week.
The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced its members at 16 train operating companies, including Avanti, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, who all run services in/out of Wales – will not be working any overtime from Monday 3 July to Saturday 8 July inclusive.
TfW is not involved in the industrial action but some of its services are expected to be busier than usual due to the knock-on effect of the reduced timetables being put in place by other operators.
As a result of the overtime ban, timetables at those operators may be subject to amendments in advance or short-notice changes.
TfW services will run as timetabled, but services may be busier than usual particularly on these routes:
Carmarthen – Swansea – Bridgend – Cardiff Central – Newport – Severn Tunnel Junction
Gloucester – Cheltenham
North Wales – Chester – Crewe – Manchester
Shrewsbury – Birmingham International
Passengers are advised to visit Journey Check for the latest travel information, the Transport for Wales website, or the TfW mobile app.
