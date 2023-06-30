Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Rail passengers warned to check before they travel with industrial action set to take place next week

30 Jun 2023 2 minute read
Cardiff Central Station

Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding passengers to check before they travel, with further industrial action involving train drivers set to take place next week.

The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced its members at 16 train operating companies, including Avanti, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains, who all run services in/out of Wales – will not be working any overtime from Monday 3 July to Saturday 8 July inclusive.

TfW is not involved in the industrial action but some of its services are expected to be busier than usual due to the knock-on effect of the reduced timetables being put in place by other operators.

As a result of the overtime ban, timetables at those operators may be subject to amendments in advance or short-notice changes.

TfW services will run as timetabled, but services may be busier than usual particularly on these routes:

Carmarthen – Swansea – Bridgend – Cardiff Central – Newport – Severn Tunnel Junction

Gloucester – Cheltenham

North Wales – Chester – Crewe – Manchester

Shrewsbury – Birmingham International

Passengers are advised to visit Journey Check for the latest travel information, the Transport for Wales website, or the TfW mobile app.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.