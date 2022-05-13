Rail rervices resume on valley lines following three-week closure for essential engineering works

Transport for Wales has confirmed the resumption of rail services on the valley lines between Pontypridd, Aberdare and Radyr following a three-week closure for the building of the South Wales Metro.

The valley lines closed on 17 April to enable Transport for Wales and it partners to complete the essential engineering works that are transforming the Core Valley Lines (CVL) for the Metro.

During the closure, the first and the largest of seven Traction Power Substation, which will power the new fleet of electric trains running in the future was installed.

Teams also installed key components of the overhead electrification equipment and delivered other track, civils and signalling works as TfW continue to move closer to electrifying the line and offer more sustainable travel.

Progress

Karl Gilmore, Rail Infrastructure Director at TfW said: “This is fantastic progress for us, our teams and for the South Wales Metro. It puts us another forward step in delivering Metro for the people of Wales.

“The key infrastructure works that we’re carrying out across the Core Valley Lines, allow us to prepare it for the introduction of brand-new tram-trains in the coming years.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our teams and Alliance partners for their efforts over the past three weeks and also our passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and understanding.”

The South Wales Metro will significantly improve connectivity throughout south Wales and provide access to jobs, leisure and other opportunities for the people of Wales, through unifying rail, bus and active travel routes.

The South Wales Metro project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through Welsh Government.

More information about Metro is available on the Transport for Wales website, including a blog article answering some frequently asked questions about the Metro transformation work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

