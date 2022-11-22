Rail service disruptions warning ahead of Wales-Australia clash at Principality Stadium

Rugby supporters have been warned of disruption to train services ahead of Wales’ Saturday clash with Australia in Cardiff.

Rail passengers are being urged to plan their journeys carefully this Saturday (26 November) with industrial action set to impact services across the Wales and Borders network.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in Saturday’s strikes and will be running its full Saturday timetable, but industrial action by the train drivers’ union ASLEF at 12 other operators means TfW services across the network are likely to be very busy.

With Wales vs Australia also taking place at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, customers in some areas are advised to only travel by rail if necessary.

TfW rail services in South Wales between Carmarthen and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway (GWR) services running in/out of Wales on Saturday 26 November.

To provide additional capacity on the South Wales mainline TfW will be providing coach services between Swansea – Cardiff and Newport – Cardiff.

To book coach travel please visit https://tfw.wales/places/events/wales-v-australia

Rail services between Cardiff and Cheltenham, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street station is closed, so TfW services start/finish at Wolverhampton) and services along the North Wales Coast are expected to be very busy with no CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast services operating at all on Saturday 26 November.

TfW is advising customers not to travel by train unless their journey is essential between:

Carmarthen and Newport

Cardiff and Cheltenham

Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street station is closed)

North Wales Coast

All customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.

If you’re not travelling with TfW, a separate coach service will be available. The Welsh Rugby Union has partnered with Big Green Coach, the largest events travel company in the UK, to put on special coach services for supporters travelling into Cardiff for the Wales v Australia match.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

