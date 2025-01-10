Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Rail services face further disruption as train managers strike

10 Jan 2025 2 minute read
An Avanti West Coast train. Photo Luciana Guerra PA Images

Passengers on busy rail routes are being warned of disruption to services this weekend because of a strike by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast will launch a series of Sunday walkouts in a dispute over rest day working.

Avanti urged its customers to travel either side of Sunday which marks the start of strike action every Sunday until May 25.

A reduced timetable will be in place on the strike days, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.

Trains which will run are expected to be busy.

The significantly reduced timetable will mean north Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh, Stoke-on-Trent and Macclesfield will have no Avanti West Coast services.

Limited service

With planned engineering works taking place on most of these Sundays, timetables for each strike date may vary and take longer to be finalised.
On Sunday Avanti West Coast will run one train an hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Preston.A limited service will operate between Glasgow and Carlisle.In addition, rail replacement buses will run between Carlisle and Preston due to planned engineering work.These trains will operate during limited hours, with the first train of the day departing Euston after 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

Lancaster and destinations in the Lake District (Oxenholme and Penrith) will not be served by Avanti West Coast on January 12 due to planned engineering work.

Customers who do travel should plan ahead, expect disruption, and check the details of their last train home, said Avanti.

“Disappointed”

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action for an extended period when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.“As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys during this time.“I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.“On the strike days we’ll have a reduced service, so customers with tickets for those days are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

Rhufawn Jones
Rhufawn Jones
19 seconds ago

Mae'r gwasanaeth trenau yn y wlad hon yn warthus. Haws mynd efo tractor i lefydd. A rhatach a mwy cyfleus hefyd.

