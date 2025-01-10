Rail services face further disruption as train managers strike

Passengers on busy rail routes are being warned of disruption to services this weekend because of a strike by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast will launch a series of Sunday walkouts in a dispute over rest day working.

Avanti urged its customers to travel either side of Sunday which marks the start of strike action every Sunday until May 25.

A reduced timetable will be in place on the strike days, with fewer services running during limited operating hours.

Trains which will run are expected to be busy.

The significantly reduced timetable will mean north Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh, Stoke-on-Trent and Macclesfield will have no Avanti West Coast services.