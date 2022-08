Don’t travel this Saturday unless your journey is essential, Transport for Wales tells rail passengers

//= do_shortcode('[in-content-square]')?>

Transport for Wales has advised rail passengers not to travel this Saturday unless their journey is essential due to the impact of strikes.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in Saturday’s industrial action by members of the train driver’s union ASLEF, but some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

TfW services in the south of Wales between Carmarthen and Newport are expected to be very busy because there are no Great Western Railway (GWR) services running in Wales. TfW will be running additional services along this route in order to provide extra capacity.

Services between Cardiff and Lydney, Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton* and services along the north of Wales coast are expected to be very busy with no CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast services operating at all on Saturday 13 August.

TfW is advising customers not to travel unless their journey is essential between:

Carmarthen and Newport

Cardiff and Lydney

Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

North Wales Coast

Travel to a number of events taking place on Saturday 13 August could be impacted by the industrial action and all customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.

Round-up of strikes breaking out across the UK

Strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced virtually every day across the UK as workers across the country join the growing campaign for “decent” pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions have described it as a “summer of solidarity” amid worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Here are some of the upcoming strikes and potential disputes stretching into the autumn.

– August 10: Workers at a number of industrial sites including Grangemouth in Scotland walked out on unofficial strike over pay.

– August 13: Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef at nine operators will strike for 24 hours.

– August 17 to 21: Staff at exam board AQA who are members of Unison are planning to strike over pay.

– August 18: Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Unite will strike in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions, affecting Network Rail and 14 train companies.

– August 19: RMT members on London Underground will walk out for 24 hours in a dispute over issues including jobs and pensions.

– August 19: Members of Unite on London United buses will also strike for 24 hours in a separate row over pay.

– August 20: Rail strike by the RMT, TSSA and Unite.

– August 21: Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe due to start an eight-day strike over pay.

– August 26 and 31: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers union strike over pay.

– September 5: Barristers in England and Wales could start an indefinite strike if they vote to step up their current bi-weekly walkouts over Government set fees for legal aid work.

– September 8 and 9: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers union strike again over pay.

– September 11: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in England closes.

– September 15: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members opens.

– September 16: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in Wales closes.

– September 26: A national strike ballot opens of Public and Commercial Service union members over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

