Ramadan in our capital: The halal-friendly city restaurants where you can break your fast

The holy month of Ramadan has begun with, Muslims across Wales – and all over the world – beginning their month-long fast.

Ramadan is a significant time of celebration and reflection for a large proportion of the city’s population with around 10% of Cardiff, and 2% of the whole of Wales, identifying as Muslim.

For every day over the next month, up until Tuesday 9 April 2024 around 30,000 Cardiff residents will be celebrating the breaking of their fast with a meal called iftar.

Diversity

As the days get longer, iftar is consumed later, meaning late-night dining options are a must for many.

Thanks to the city’s diverse culinary scene, finding halal-based restaurants with later opening times is a straightforward task.

Below is a round-up of these city centre restaurants that open late and offer the perfect setting for communal celebration during this special time of year.

With FOR Cardiff working with businesses across the city centre during what has been a challenging time for the hospitality sector, interim executive director, Carolyn Brownell, said:

“Here at FOR Cardiff, we’re committed to supporting all businesses within the BID. We acknowledge the difficulties the hospitality sector has gone through in recent years, with Wales losing a number of hospitality venues since Covid-19.”

“However, Cardiff city centre has an exciting late-night hospitality scene that we encourage everyone to come and experience, especially during this significant celebratory time for our Muslim residents and visitors.

“This Ramadan, we wanted to share some of the venues enabling families and friends to come together to celebrate during Ramadan, after the sun goes down and iftar can begin.

“Ramadan Mubarak!”

Kin and Ilk – Ramadan Special

Kin and Ilk have announced their St David’s site is open until 10pm every Thursday during Ramadan.

With amazing coffee and fresh locally sourced food, Kin and Ilk are a must visit.

Find them at 1 Hills Street, CF10 2EW.

Nando’s

With little introduction needed, Nando’s is a halal-friendly restaurant specialising in flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken, pittas, burgers, and wraps, all paired with mouthwatering sides.

Celebrate the end of your fast with the Nando’s sharing platter, a perfect way to enjoy a well-priced meal with family and friends.

Nando’s is open every day until 10pm, giving ample opportunity to celebrate all week long.

There are two Nando’s located in Cardiff city centre. Find one either at Unit 5, the Old Brewery Quarter, St Mary Street, CF10 1FG or the Ground Floor of St Davids Shopping Centre.

Mowgli’s

Nestled on Church Street, Mowgli’s is best known for their Indian street food favourites full of fresh, bright, and intense flavour.

Described as ‘how Indians eat at home’ by chef and founder Nisha Katona, Mowgli is an absolute must-visit restaurant if you are looking for a world-class Indian dish – as proven by Willem Dafoe’s recent repeat visits.

Offering halal options and a kid’s menu, Mowgli’s is the perfect destination for an authentic and fun family meal.

Mowgli are open until 10pm between Sunday and Wednesday, 10:30pm on Thursday and 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Wingstop

Next up, Wingstop: a 100% halal-certified restaurant which serves a variety of chicken wings, burgers, and sides.

With 10 spice levels available ranging from Hawaiian to Atomic, there’s something for everyone.

Find them at Unit 8, Brewery Quarter, Caroline Street, CF10 1FG.

Open until 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10:30pm on Sunday.

Chai Street

Another Halal-based restaurant, Chai Street offers delicious small plates, street food bites and curry bowls, guaranteed to transport you to the bustling streets of Mumbai and Delhi.

Chai Street is an excellent choice for the family, with their ‘Chai Kids’ deal offering a choice of main, rice or fries and a drink for just £6.50.

Head there Monday to Saturday until 10pm and Sunday until 9pm.

Find them at 15 High Street, CF10 1AX.

Lezzet Turkish Kitchen

For authentic Turkish and halal dishes, head to Lezzet Turkish Kitchen.

Lezzet pride themselves on bringing a slice of Turkey to Cardiff, guaranteeing an authentic dining atmosphere and a heap of traditional Turkish dishes.

Head there for a sharing platter – ideal for family and friends breaking fast together.

Lezzet are open until 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10pm on Sunday.

Find them at 106 St Mary Street, CF10 1DX.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Open until 10pm every day, Popeyes is world-renowned for its famous Louisiana chicken, with a menu ranging from chicken sandwiches, tenders, and hot wings to vegetarian (and vegan) options.

If you’re looking for something halal based as well as quick and tasty, Popeyes is the ultimate destination.

Check them out 6-7 St John Street, CF10 1GJ.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is popular for its high-quality burgers, hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes. They pride themselves on every bite being a flavour explosion.

They are open until 9pm every day and offer a range of halal options.

Find them at Upper Grand Arcade, CF10 2EL.

Bru Coffee & Gelato

Satisfy your sweet tooth cravings at Bru Coffee and gelato!

If you’re looking for a little treat after breaking your fast, what better way to finish the night than freshly made gelato ice cream?

Bru is open until 11pm Sunday – Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

