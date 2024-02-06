Ramblers Cymru collaborate on community trail development project

This month, Ramblers Cymru has launched “Paths to Prosperity,” a collaborative effort to boost community involvement in land access by developing a series of new trails.

The initial areas of focus will be in Welshpool, Llangorse, and Coelbren – and it is hoped this will have the added benefit of increasing economic opportunities and improving the experience for visitors and locals alike.

‘Drop ins’

Angela Charlton, Director of Ramblers Cymru said: “We are delighted to be working with Powys County Council to improve paths and access. We will be running a series of ‘drop in’ community engagement events in February, to allow local people to share their favourite walks and information about places which could benefit from route improvements.

“So, if you have a passion for trail development, guiding walks, or want to learn new skills to support walking events, come along for a cuppa and let us know.”

Drop in consultation events:

Llangorse – Llangorse Community Centre – Sat 10 February, 10am – 3pm.

Welshpool – 1st Clive’s Own Welshpool Scout Headquarters & Community Centre – Sunday 11 February, 10am- 3pm.

Coelbren – Coelbren Miners’ Welfare & Memorial Hall, Sat / Sunday 17 or 18 February, 10am – 3pm.

If you are unable to attend but would like to get involved, you can fill in a community paths questionnaire: https://www.ramblers.org.uk/powyssurvey or email [email protected]

Building on the success of previous work, this project will help local volunteers develop practical skills in navigation, trail development and path maintenance, as well as improving signage and infrastructure to ensure easy access for all.

A series of user-friendly route guides for the new and improved trails will be created and made available online for local communities to enjoy, and to help attract more visitors to the areas.

Blessed

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys said: “Powys in blessed to have some of the most stunning outdoor spaces for both residents and tourists to enjoy and the Paths to Prosperity project is the perfect way to get everyone out and making the most of what Powys has to offer.

“By developing a volunteer network to increase local ownership of path networks, promoting community pride and proactive trail maintenance, the project will help improve the experience of the thousands of people who love spending time outdoors and exploring the trails in Powys.

“Anyone with a passion for the outdoors and walking will want to join in shaping a prosperous future through community engagement, vibrant trails, and sustainable tourism!”

The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Powys County Council.

