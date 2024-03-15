Rapist jailed for 28 years after inflicting decades of abuse on women and girls

A Newport man has been jailed for offenses including rape and sexual abuse against girls and women over more than two decades.

Nicholas Lloyd, 52, was found guilty of 20 counts, including rape, indecent assault, indecency with a child, rape of a child under 13, sexual activity with a child, sexual assault of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and sexual assault.

Lloyd, of Duffryn in Newport, was handed a 28-year sentence, comprising 23 years’ imprisonment followed by a five-year extended licence period.

Resilience

Speaking after the sentencing at Swansea Crown Court, Detective Sergeant, Carrie Streeter, the officer in the case, said: “The bravery and resilience that the victims have shown throughout this investigation has been truly inspirational.

“Lloyd is a dangerous man, whose wicked behaviour has caused immense suffering to his victims, further compounded by the trauma of going through the court process.

“Taking the first step to speak out about their horrific abuse endured was hard and we understand it can be difficult for victims to make that initial call.

“At every turn, Lloyd denied responsibility for his actions and has shown no empathy or remorse throughout the long-standing court process.

“I commend the unwavering courage and bravery of his victims and hope that this sentence finally allows them to move on with their lives and provides the closure they’ve so desperately needed.”

Sex offenders’ register

Lloyd will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, for the offences committed between 1 January 1986 and 31 January 2006.

Detective Sergeant Streeter added: “We hope this outcome also shows other victims of sexual abuse that they will be listened to, believed and respected.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse, particularly against children, very seriously and if a report is made to us, we will investigate it thoroughly.

“We want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

“There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse, both non-recent and current and for both adults and children. This help is also accessible to all genders.

“Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101, or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

