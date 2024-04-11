Rapist planned targeted sexual attacks on strangers

A man who targeted lone vulnerable women in north Wales has been jailed.

Gareth Druce, 33, of Church Street, Blaenau Ffestiniog, was found guilty of rape following his trial at Caernarfon Crown Court in relation to an incident from 2022, having earlier pleaded guilty to a sexual assault from 2021.

Both victims were unknown to Druce, who preyed on their vulnerabilities in planned and targeted sexual attacks on strangers in the Colwyn Bay area.

He received a sentence of 12 years and eight months for both offences.

Druce will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and has been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was also issued with an extended period on licence of four years in addition to his custodial sentence.

Bravery

Following the sentencing, investigating officer DC Marc Jones said: “I welcome the conviction of Gareth Druce and the sentences passed today.

“I recognise the courage and bravery displayed by the victims in this case. Both women have shown resilience and strength throughout the process, and I hope following today’s sentencing that they can move forward in their lives.

“I also recognise and thank the continued support provided to the victims from dedicated sexual offence liaison officers and partner agencies, which has been invaluable.

“North Wales Police are committed to pursuing the most violent and dangerous of offenders against women and girls.

“I would encourage anyone who is subject to such abuse to contact us. You will be believed, and your information treated in the utmost confidence.”

