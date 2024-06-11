Rapist told teenage girl she would ‘be in trouble’ if she told anyone

A rapist who told a teenage girl she would “be in trouble” if she told anyone she had been assaulted has been jailed.

Robert Llewellyn Price from Amlwch, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Thursday (June 6) where he was sentenced to six years and eight months for two counts of rape.

The 36-year-old was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim, who was 16 at the time, reported the incidents to police in April earlier this year.

Having twice lured her to his home, Price raped the victim on both occasions before she later told him she was worried she might be pregnant.

He told her he would “be in trouble” if she told anyone.

After the victim reported the assaults, Price fled but was later arrested on a cliffside in Amlwch and was remanded into custody.

Bravery

Detective Sergeant Mark Dickson said: “This was a horrific incident for this young girl, who demonstrated exceptional bravery in coming forward to report Price’s crimes.

“I commend her courage in doing so, and her strength throughout the entirety of the case.

“I hope she can now focus on moving forward with her life, with the knowledge that Price is now being held accountable for these disgraceful assaults.

“I would encourage any victim of sexual abuse to come forward, safe in the knowledge that we will do everything in our power to pursue offenders.”

