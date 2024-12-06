Rare red warning issued as UK braces for Storm Darragh

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a ‘danger to life’, has been issued by forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK – with ‘damaging winds’ of up to 90pm set to hit parts of Wales.

The warning covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales. Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning. A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Risk to life