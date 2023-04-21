RCM to consult members on latest Welsh Government pay deal

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) will consult its members in Wales later this month on the Welsh Government’s latest pay offer for NHS staff.

The consultation will run from 28 April to 15 May and the RCM is recommending its members accept the deal which includes a new pay offer from the Welsh Government announced on Thursday.

The “enhanced” offer for 2023/23 adds an extra average 3% “recovery fee’ payment on top of a 5.5% consolidated pay increase for 2022/23, plus a non-consolidated 1.5% on top backdated to April 2022.

Payment of this will be dependent on acceptance of the offer by health unions.

The 2023/24 offer is a 5% consolidated pay increase – a development which follows a period of intense negotiation with the Welsh Government by the RCM and other health unions.

Julie Richards, RCM Director for Wales, said: “This is without a doubt the best deal that can be achieved. It is a significant step forward from the earlier offer and a good one for 2023/24.

“Our members have made this great achievement possible. It is their willingness and determination to take a stand and take action for better care for women, better working conditions, and fairer pay that has brought this about.

“It is important that our members now look at this offer and vote in our upcoming consultation to have their say.”

Settlement

The deal also pulls through elements from the earlier pay deal including a commitment from the Welsh Government to look at restoring pay to 2008 levels.

The Welsh Government has committed to discussing the pay offer if extra money for pay is given to Wales by the Westminster Government through the Barnett Formula.

However, this is dependent on any eventual pay settlement in England.

There are also a number of promises around issues that RCM members have concerns about, including unsocial hours allowance and flexible working.

Alongside this pledges have been made to look at staffing levels to address growing shortages, more flexible working, and a commitment to look at reducing working hours with no loss of pay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

