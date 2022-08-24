Re-appointed Chair of Welsh Active Travel Board calls for an increased focus on E-bikes

The new re-appointed Chair of the Welsh Active Travel Board has called for an increased focus on E-bikes to support many of the shorter journeys currently undertaken by car in Wales.

Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies was initially appointed as the independent Active Travel Board Chair in September 2020.

He will continue his work in leading the Board in its role of advising and supporting Welsh Ministers in relation to implementing the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 and increasing levels of walking and cycling in Wales.

Dr Dafydd Trystan Davies told Nation.Cymru: “We have a great opportunity in Wales to promote and develop E-bikes. Across Europe the market for e-bikes is booming, supporting people to cycle a little further without breaking a sweat!

“They are also perfect for older people who’d like to keep active but may not be quite as fit as they used to be. The evidence is also clear that people who own E-bikes regularly swap shorter car journeys for a bike trip.

“Welsh Government have established e-bike pilot projects in places like Aberystwyth, Rhyl and Newtown for people to borrow E-bikes and try them out. Expanding significantly the opportunities for people to try out an e-bike and supporting people who may not be able to afford an e-bike to buy them, would make a major difference to bike use in Wales.

“This is particularly true for rural areas where the distances between towns and villages can be longer, and there may be a hill or two to contend with.”

‘Pleased’

The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James announced the re-appointment of Dafydd Trystan-Davies as Chair of the board today.

“I am pleased with the re-appointment of Dafydd Trystan Davies as Chair of our Active Travel Board,” she said.

“He will continue to bring a wealth of experience to the role promoting Active Travel and creating conditions in Wales that will make it much easier, safer and appealing for many more people to walk and cycle for everyday journeys.”

A former Plaid Cymru chair between from 2013 until 2019, Dafydd Trystan Davies was Plaid Cymru’s parliamentary candidate for the Cynon Valley constituency at the 2010 general election. He was also the party’s candidate for the Welsh Assembly for the constituency in 2011, and stood in Cardiff South and Penarth seat in 2016.

He is currently the Senior Academic Manager and Registrar for Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.

