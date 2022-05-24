Re-elected Anglesey Council leader pledges to tackle second homes crisis

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Tackling the issue of second homes and blocking tax loopholes on Anglesey was among the priorities of the island’s newly elected council leader

Councillor Llinos Medi, who represents Talybolion, was speaking after being elected for a second five-year term term as leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, during its first annual meeting on Tuesday, May 24.

Cllr Medi said she hoped to do her best for the island and its people working “maturely” and in line with the Plaid Cymru’s manifesto aims.

Among issues she would address included education, housing, social care, carbon reduction as well as business and economic development.

Although during the leadership vote the Anglesey Independents – Annibynnwyr Môn staged a group abstention Cllr Medi still received an overwhelming majority.

No other nomination for the position had been received.

During the meeting Cllr Carwyn Elias Jones, who represents the Seirol ward, was also made deputy leader for the next five years.

Cllr Dafydd Roberts, for Bodowyr, was elected as the chair, while Margaret Murley Roberts, for Lligwy, was elected as vice-chair.

Cllr Medi thanked new and old council members for their support, saying when she came to the council in 2013 she said she “never thought she would be made leader – never mind leader for the second time!” She joked.

In a speech she pledged to do “everything possible” for the people and communities of Anglesey.

Opportunities

She said she would endeavour to work for the island to have education that was “fit for purpose,” to provide the “best options” for children, young people and post 16s as well as “increased opportunities for apprenticehips and work opportunities for all.”

Available day care for all, was also important among efforts to improve health and social care, with equality health care staff and unpaid carers, working with partners , including the local health board, to “better serve the island’s people.”

Dementia care was also considered important, and she highlighted the work of the Teulu Mon organisation which helps families.

Her focus was also on the importance of economic development for the island, and language issues, and she pledged the council would continue to pressure the Welsh Government, working with the Arfor scheme.

The scheme aims to help create jobs in areas that are strongholds of the Welsh language.

Growing small businesses was also an aim, with the development of tourism and hospitality sectors.

Concern

Housing however was “a concern”, and she pledged through planning and work on council house supply that “all should have the right to somewhere to call home.”

“The council would also aim to put up council tax premiums on second homes,” and would continue “pressing” the government to “close loopholes,” using the premiums to support first time buyers.

Carbon reduction and investment was also important, and there would be more work with the towns and community councils to plant more trees.

She told the meeting: “I want to work maturely and do my best for the people of Anglesey.

“We want the island to be a safe and happy place where people can proper.” she said.

