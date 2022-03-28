Readers bemused as Times says Pembrokeshire hotel has lovely view of Cardiff Bay – ‘Strong binoculars?’

Times readers were left bemused after a review of a Pembrokeshire hotel said that it had a lovely view of Cardiff Bay.

The Esplanade Hotel Tenby was listed as one of the 50 best UK hotels for under £100 a night in the newspaper on Friday.

“The Esplanade is so close to Cardiff Bay that guests can see dolphins from the bedrooms, which look out towards Caldey Island,” the Times said.

Cardiff Bay is 67 miles from the Esplanade as the crow flies and Gower peninsula and the Vale of Glamorgan block any view of Cardiff Bay from that location.

The article was posted by BBC journalist Megan Davies who said: “Geography isn’t my strongpoint but…”

Responding to the article, Senedd Member Hefin David said: “Sometimes during my lunch break I swim over to the Esplanade, have a quick game of beach volleyball then ride a dolphin back to the Senedd for FMQs.”

John Pockett added: “Blimey, they must be f**king strong binoculars to see from Tenby to Cardiff Bay.”

One commentator on the online version of the article questioned its accuracy of the article as “even if you could see over the horizon at sea, there is land in the way. Perhaps the authors therefore really mean Carmarthen Bay”.

The Times went on to describe the Esplanade as “a great base for a Pembrokeshire break”.

“The cheery interiors have been recently renovated; the exterior is still awaiting planning permission for its upgrade, but don’t be deterred. Hot drinks are free (and unlimited), beds are king-sized and breakfasts, starring homemade hash browns, are plentiful.

“One of Tenby’s three strands, Castle Beach, begins just below the hotel and leads to a Norman fort.”

The article also praises the Royal Hotel, Cardiff, but does not comment on its wonderful views of Skomer Island.

