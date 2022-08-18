Caerphilly woman pleads not guilty to murdering 57-year-old man

A woman has denied murdering a 57-year-old man who was found dead inside a house in the Rhymney Valley.

Rebecca Louise Press, 31, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, accused of killing Richard Marc Ash, known as Marc Ash.

Mr Ash was discovered at a property in Elliots Town, near New Tredegar, after Gwent Police officers were called to the address at around 12.30am on Sunday July 17.

He was found unresponsive and confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Press has also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Michelle Chapman on the same day.

She remains unrepresented due to industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) over legal aid fees.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a date for trial of January 9 2023.

In a tribute, Mr Ash’s parents said their son was “an introverted, lovely person”.

“My wife and I were blessed to be his parents,” they said.

“All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.

“He was a lovely person and we will always remember him as such.”

