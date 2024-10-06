Record numbers of Runners for Cardiff Half Marathon

Record numbers of runners and spectators took to the streets of Cardiff for the 21st year of the Principality.

Over 29,000 participants registered for the event this year, setting a new record.

The weekend included junior races on Saturday, culminating in the main event on Sunday, featuring elite athletes, fancy dress participants, and those running to raise funds for various charities.

The half marathon attracted a strong elite field, resulting in a remarkable performance by Kenyan runners. Patrick Mosin claimed victory in the Men’s race, overtaking 2023 champion Vincent Mutai.

Mosin expressed his joy after the race, stating, “It was tough out there, but I tried my best and I’m so happy to win.” He also noted that the fans provided incredible motivation throughout the course.

On the women’s side, Miriam Chebet not only won but also set a personal best, showcasing the competitive spirit present in the event.

The elite wheelchair race featured a captivating competition between husband and wife duo Callum and Jade Hall. Callum emerged victorious with a time of 55:05, while Jade secured the Women’s title in 57:57.

Callum remarked about the family rivalry, saying, “I had a feeling my wife Jade was going to win, so I had to step up and win otherwise I never would’ve lived that down.”

Among the participants, Cowbridge breast surgeon Zoe Barber achieved a significant milestone by setting a Guinness World Record for the fastest female to complete a half marathon dressed as a cartoon character.

Running as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, she finished in 1:41:57, surpassing the previous record of 1:53:26. “I’m so chuffed,” she said, expressing her delight at the accomplishment despite the challenges of running in a costume.

This year’s theme, “A Race For Everyone,” emphasized the event’s inclusivity, highlighting the diversity of Cardiff.

The 100 Club featured participants from various groups, including Oasis Cardiff and Cardiff Muslim Runners. The Principality Rainbow Roundabout, a collaborative effort with Pride Cymru, also returned, providing additional support to runners between miles 10 and 12.

The half marathon attracted its highest-ever number of international participants, with over 3,000 entrants from overseas. Nearly 200 runners completed their final race in the SuperHalf Series, which includes a collection of prestigious half marathons across Europe.

Matt Newman, Chief Executive of event organizer Run 4 Wales, expressed gratitude to sponsors, charities, and volunteers for their support, noting: “This year has seen the highest number of participants take part in the event.”

The Cardiff Half Marathon is set to return in 2025 on Sunday, October 5. A first release of 5,000 tickets will be available next week, with an Early Bird discount of £15 compared to general entry prices, expected to sell out quickly.

Runners can pre-register for priority access to tickets, ensuring a place in next year’s event.

