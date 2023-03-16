Record sales for award-winning Welsh cheese

An award-winning Welsh cheese made in south Caernarfon has seen record sales as online sales grow at an exponential rate.

Soaring online sales of Dragon cheese began being recorded shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic and sales are now forecasted to reach £144 million by next year with an annual production 23,000 tonnes of cheese.

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) is Wales’s leading farmer owned dairy co-operative and recently launched a new and improved Dragon website as cheese sales online grew at an exponential rate in the dairy market.

The cheese is made with milk from cows allowed to graze on the open pastures of north and west Wales.

Supply

The creamery’s flagship award-winning Dragon brand produces over 17,000 tonnes of cheese per year at its dairy near Pwllhelli.

Kirstie Jones, SCC Marketing Manager said: “With the trend of online cheese sales increasing, it was vital we kept up and launched a better website with an easy to use online shop.

“We already supply some of the best known supermarket chains as well as independent shops, but now our customers can navigate our new website and order cheese directly with us.”

Last year, the Dragon brand won a remarkable 70 cheese and butter awards, including a hat-trick of gold global prizes at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

SCC Managing Director, Alan Wyn Jones said: “We must move with the times and evolve every possible platform available to sell to our customers.

“Since launching our new website last November, our online traffic has already increased by 22%, with a significant peak during the Christmas shopping period. And it is interesting to see that well over half of those online sales were across the border to England, which is a market we are expanding in.

“Looking back at Wales, we have also updated our stockists’ page on the website so customers can find out where their nearest supplier is.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

