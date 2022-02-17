Red weather warning for Wales as Storm Eunice set to cause ‘danger to life’
The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for Wales, and has said there is a “danger to life”.
The weather service is expecting Storm Eunice cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday.
The warning has been raised to red from amber yesterday.
A red weather warning was last declared by the Met Office for parts of Scotland when Storm Arwen hit in November last year, causing widespread damage and power cuts that lasted for almost a week.’
The Met Office said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.
“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts. Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”
They are warning that:
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Uprooted trees are likely
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties
There has been 3 heavy storms within the last 3 months. We have really got to address this climate issue now. Insulating homes and moving to ground/air source heating is going to cost householders a lot of money. Moving away from fossil fuels must be progressed. Transport is the biggest cause of CO2 growth. We just cannot wait for 2040 to abolish further manufacturing of combustion cars for example, it will only mean that no new ‘tin-pot’ cars will come on our roads, they will continue into mid century with disastrous effect on the environment. We need to stop this… Read more »