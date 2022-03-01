Redevelopment plans for Welsh college campus backed for approval

Liam Randall, local democracy reporter

The latest in a series of redevelopment plans for a college in Wrexham have been recommended for approval.

Coleg Cambria’s Yale campus on Grove Park Road has undergone a major transformation in the last two years in a bid to improve teaching facilities.

Work carried out to date includes a £21m extension which features a restaurant, training academy, florist, coffee bar and hair and beauty salon.

In July last year, the further education institution revealed more proposals for a three-storey building to provide general teaching and health and wellbeing training.

The scheme, which would result in the demolition of the existing science teaching facilities, is due to be considered by councillors next week.

And Wrexham Council’s chief planning officer has advised that permission should be granted after highlighting the educational benefits it would deliver.

‘Contemporary design’

In a report, Lawrence Isted said: “The proposed development will be three-storey plus a basement and will be of a contemporary design.

“The new building will represent a significant enhancement of the education facilities provided in Wrexham.

“The fact that the site is located within a conservation area does not prevent modern/contemporary buildings from being erected provided they are of a high standard of design and do not harm the setting or appearance of other nearby buildings as well as the immediate locality.

“The application site is in a prominent corner location at the Chester Road/Powell Road junction, which is a key gateway into the town centre.

“The external appearance of the building is of a high standard of design that will enhance the appearance of this part of the site and representing a significant improvement over the form and appearance of the building it will replace.”

In documents submitted to the local authority, the college said the existing facilities were no longer fit for purpose.

The new building would include an atrium, space for socialising, health facilities and a cafe on the ground floor.

Study areas, teaching rooms and administration facilities have also been proposed on the first and second floors.

The application will be considered by members of the council’s planning committee at a meeting on Monday, March 7.

