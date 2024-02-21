Reduced speeds on 20mph roads a ‘turning point’ says Deputy Minister

New preliminary 20mph data published today shows that speeds have reduced by an average of 4mph on main roads since the national rollout of the default 20mph speed limit.

The data, which was collected by Transport for Wales, monitored millions of vehicles’ speeds in nine different communities across Wales before and after implementation.

Data gathered shows the average speeds on main roads dropped an average of 4mph – from 28.9mph to 24.8mph.

The controversial road regulation came into force in September last year and saw most roads in Wales that were 30mph switch to 20 – although councils have discretion to impose exemptions.

The Welsh Government says research shows a strong link between lowering speeds and decreasing the number of collisions and people injured.

On urban roads with low average speeds, there is average 6% reduction in collisions per 1mph reduction in average speed.

Attitudes

This downward trend in speeds is also supported by the phase one data in the final monitoring report from the first phase implementation areas which has also been published today.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “The latest data published today is clear evidence that average speeds are coming down on roads across Wales.

“We also know from data published by Go Safe earlier this month that 97% of drivers are complying with the new slower speed limit – behaviours and attitudes towards 20mph are beginning to change.

“We’ve still got a way to go, but it’s encouraging to see that things are moving in the right direction. Every 1mph reduction in speed makes a real difference – so this is a real turning point.

“The international evidence is clear, lower speeds saves lives – that’s fewer collisions, fewer deaths and fewer severe injuries, reducing the devastation to individuals and their families and the significant impact on the NHS and other emergency services.”

The new default speed limit was met with some opposition in Wales following the roll out and a petition calling for it to be reversed has reached over 468,000 signatures – the most in Senedd history.

However the Welsh Government says the policy will save lives.

Reduced

Commenting on the latest statistics, the Chief Executive of the road safety charity, Brake, Ross Moorlock added: “It’s encouraging to see how the new 20mph speed limit has reduced the overall speeds of these roads.

“Every day, five people die on UK roads and speed is a factor in every crash. The faster we drive, the greater our risk of crashing, and the harder we hit if we do crash.

“We know that road crashes have a devastating impact on families and communities. Sadly, we see this first-hand every day through the work of our National Road Victim Service, which last year supported more than 1,500 families who have been bereaved by a road crash or suffered catastrophic, life-changing injuries.

“We hope that governments and local authorities across the UK will take Wales’ lead and adopt 20mph as the default speed on roads where people and vehicles mix.”

Alongside publication of the national data, today the initial report by the independent Review Team, which is looking into the setting of exceptions to the default 20mph limit, has been published.

The report sets out a series of early findings and initial recommendations.

Speaking about the work of the independent review team, WLGA Chief Executive, Andrew Morgan said: “Council leaders welcome the review of the implementation and the current guidance to help them make the right choices for their communities. Councils want to engage with the review to ensure we have the right speeds on the right streets.

“Whilst there appears to be some roads where the speed limit isn’t right and there is a need for local authority review, we have heard from some councils that positive differences have been seen in the speed and safety of their streets, particularly amongst vulnerable people.”

Cost

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily opposed the change due to its cost and the party has promised voters that if they were ever in power in Wales, they would axe it.

Natasha Asghar MS, the Welsh Conservative shadow minister for transport, said: “These findings prove what a monumental waste of time and resources from the Labour Government the 20mph limit has been.

“To sacrifice billions of pounds from the Welsh economy all for the sake of 4mph may satisfy Labour, but it is not a trade the Welsh Conservatives would be willing to make.

“On day one of a Welsh Conservative Government, this barmy policy would be scrapped, and common sense would prevail.”

