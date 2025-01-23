Reform denies links to far-right figures exposed in BBC documentary

Emily Price

Reform UK has denied links to two men who featured in a year-long undercover BBC investigation into far-right activities in Wales.

‘Unmasked: Extreme Far Right’ followed an undercover reporter who had infiltrated far right group Patriotic Alternative (PA).

PA’s key activist in Wales, Joe Marsh, and former British National Party member Roger Phillips both appeared on the programme.

Marsh is the former leader of the anti-Muslim Welsh Defence League and has a history of violence including throwing a female protester down a flight of stairs.

Shotgun

The former football hooligan was filmed by the BBC saying, “If you didn’t have Jamaicans and Africans here stabbing people, we wouldn’t have any knife crime.”

Roger Phillips also appeared on the programme. He hit the headlines in 2023 after he harassed a Labour MS in the street over Home Office plans to house asylum seekers at a Llanelli hotel

He told the undercover BBC reporter he was, “buying a pump action shotgun “, adding, “Who do you think is going to fight these f**king migrants? Us lot.”

Campaigns

A further probe by Nation Cymru found that during the run up to the General Election in the summer, both Marsh and Phillips spent several weeks promoting Reform UK.

In June, Phillips posted Reform’s logo to his Facebook page several times and urged voters to post videos of ripped up Labour leaflets beside pristine Reform leaflets to “get the message out”.

He also posted several links to YouTube videos made by Joe Marsh as he campaigned for Reform during the run up to the General Election.

‘Promoting’

At one event in Neath, Marsh explained why he was “promoting Reform” despite Farage standing ethnic candidates.

He said: “I’m a bridge at Neath for Reform. I know all the people are kicking off on my YouTube and on my page saying why am I supporting Reform?

“I haven’t forgotten all the stupid things that Farage has said and done. I haven’t forgotten the way that he boasts that he destroyed the BNP. I haven’t forgotten that he wanted Tony Blair to be vaccine minister – so obviously a globalist.

“I’m under no illusions that he is part of the establishment right. But if this election takes seats away from traitors in our parliament, like Labour and Conservative, then what harm can it do?

“And it’s like there’s no opposition in Parliament at all. They are all on the same page because they are all the same people now.

“Even if we had a siv-nat government or a handful of siv-nats sat in there arguing against immigration, then what harm can it do?

“I’ve had to block a few people f**king abusing me. Listen, I know that Farage is standing ethnics in some areas and is calling people nazis and racists, I know right.

“But like I said, what harm can it do? I’ve got nothing else to do today but stand on a bridge and there’s loads of support from the public anyway. I love a demo me, I just do, I don’t know why, I just do.”

Leaflets

Nigel Farage’s party had its best Welsh general election result in Llanelli with the party coming within 15,000 votes of beating long serving Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith.

In a video on Marsh’s YouTube channel, a woman could be seen posting several Reform UK leaflets through the office door of Dame Griffith.

In the video caption, Marsh wrote: “Special delivery for Nia Griffith from the people of Llanelli.”

In another video Marsh gave details of where Reform supporters in Llanelli could pick up party placards with the message, “Vote Reform UK – change politics for the good.”

Marsh also took part in several banner waving events in the area for Reform.

We asked Reform UK if Joe Marsh and Roger Phillips were members of the party.

We pointed out that Marsh’s Reform activism over the summer suggested he was more than just a Reform voter or supporter.

Reform UK said the pair were not paying members.

A spokesperson for the party suggested that as neither Marsh nor Phillips posted a leaflet on camera, they weren’t actually taking part in any Reform campaigning.

A Reform UK Wales Spokesman said: “These people have no affiliation to Reform UK and have never been members of the party.

“We strongly condemn racism, antisemitism and abuse in any form.

“Reform UK upholds the highest standards for our members, candidates and elected officials.”

