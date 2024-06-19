Reform has parachuted more general election candidates into Wales than any other party

Nigel Farage’s Reform party has parachuted more general election candidates into Welsh seats than any other party, research by Nation.Cymru has found.

Five of Reform’s general election candidates have an address outside Wales, compared to four candidates from the Conservatives, two from Labour and one each from the Liberal Democrats and the Green party.

Our findings come after Farage came to Wales to launch a Reform manifesto in which the headline pledge is a freeze on “all non-essential immigration.”

Swansea West

Reform’s candidate in Swansea West, Patrick Benham-Crosswell, is the Welsh candidate whose home address is the furthest from the constituency in which they are standing.

With a home address in Dover, Benham-Crosswell faces a drive of around five hours to arrive in south Wales.

The Reform candidate in Dwyfor Meirionnydd also lives more than 200 miles away, although the three others live close to the Welsh border.

Reform was also the party with the second highest number of candidates from outside Wales in the last Senedd election.

Since then the Welsh Government has introduced legislation to ensure all candidates for future Senedd elections will have to live in Wales.

That hasn't stopped Labour selecting two candidates living in London to stand in Welsh seats at the general election, a move which has been controversial with local members.

Torsten Bell, Labour’s candidate in Swansea West whose address is in north London, is among five candidates who live 200 miles or more from the constituency they are contesting.

Cardiff West

Labour have also selected a candidate living in east London to contest Cardiff West, which is the constituency with the highest number of candidates living outside Wales.

The Conservative party’s candidate is also from London, while the Liberal Democrat candidate has a home in Bath.

The only candidate running in Wales who is listed as living in Scotland is the Green party’s candidate for Dwyfor Meinionnydd, Karl Drinkwater.

