Reform has parachuted more general election candidates into Wales than any other party
Nigel Farage’s Reform party has parachuted more general election candidates into Welsh seats than any other party, research by Nation.Cymru has found.
Five of Reform’s general election candidates have an address outside Wales, compared to four candidates from the Conservatives, two from Labour and one each from the Liberal Democrats and the Green party.
Our findings come after Farage came to Wales to launch a Reform manifesto in which the headline pledge is a freeze on “all non-essential immigration.”
Swansea West
Reform’s candidate in Swansea West, Patrick Benham-Crosswell, is the Welsh candidate whose home address is the furthest from the constituency in which they are standing.
With a home address in Dover, Benham-Crosswell faces a drive of around five hours to arrive in south Wales.
The Reform candidate in Dwyfor Meirionnydd also lives more than 200 miles away, although the three others live close to the Welsh border.
Reform was also the party with the second highest number of candidates from outside Wales in the last Senedd election.
Since then the Welsh Government has introduced legislation to ensure all candidates for future Senedd elections will have to live in Wales.
That hasn't stopped Labour selecting two candidates living in London to stand in Welsh seats at the general election, a move which has been controversial with local members.
Torsten Bell, Labour’s candidate in Swansea West whose address is in north London, is among five candidates who live 200 miles or more from the constituency they are contesting.
Cardiff West
Labour have also selected a candidate living in east London to contest Cardiff West, which is the constituency with the highest number of candidates living outside Wales.
The Conservative party’s candidate is also from London, while the Liberal Democrat candidate has a home in Bath.
The only candidate running in Wales who is listed as living in Scotland is the Green party’s candidate for Dwyfor Meinionnydd, Karl Drinkwater.
The ultimate poke in the eye. They’ll all beg on their knees for our votes then, if elected, raise their middle finger to us for 5 years. No interest in their constituents only themselves. As for the Reform outsiders, can we refer to that influx as an ‘invasion’ ?
Oh dear. It really doesn’t suit the establishment that so many people have had enough of the usual suspects and would like to vote for change.
Vote for change? What kind of change is that then, the complete abolishment of the NHS and our Parliament? That’s not the sort of change I’d like to see.
Anyone know if/how many Reform candidates in Cymru have been dumped by their party for being social media friends with fans of the Third Reich or making pro Third Reich and racist comments online?
Fallschirmjager surely?
Plaid and the SNP should field candidates in a significant proportion of English constituencies (if not most, eventually), starting with those immediately adjacent to the borders. The heart of the offer to the English would be TRUE independence for England (Scotland and Wales also), free from the shackles of Ukainia!
Having candidates from outside their county should be completely banned.
I don’t think I’ll ever figure out why having a different country run a separate countries affairs is thought of as democratic.
I heard the leader of Plaid saying he wants to parachute foreign migrants into Wales. Which is the greater threat to Cymru and y Gymraeg?