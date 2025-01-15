Reform target Welsh by-election

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A by-election that could see the first Reform Party councillor elected in Wales has been described as “more important” than voters realise by its candidate.

Stuart Keyte is hoping to make history when voters go to the polls to fill a vacancy on Torfaen Borough Council following the resignation of Labour councillor Sue Malson.

Though Labour will retain control of the council, as it still has a majority of 12, should Reform win the February 13 contest it would boost the party’s membership on the authority to four after three, previously independent councillors, formed the first Reform group on a Welsh council last summer.

Strong support for Reform

Toniann Phillips is Labour’s candidate for the contest in the two-member, Pontypool ward, with the party having won both seats comfortably at the 2022 local government elections, finishing more than 350 votes clear of the only challengers, the Conservatives.

However the by-election comes at a time when polls are showing strong support for Reform, that is led by Nigel Farage and formed from the former Brexit Party, ahead of the 2026 Welsh Senedd elections.

“I think this by-election is more important than even the residents of Trevethin and Penygarn realise,” said former army major Mr Keyte who served 21-years in the Parachute Regiment and the Royal Logistics Corps both as a regular and reserve.

“This election is so important as if we win this seat, and win it we will, it will be the first time a Reform candidate has won an election in Wales and this will be the domino that knocks everything else.

“The people of Trevethin and Penygarn get to put their hands up and say enough is enough, ‘stop imposing policies on us we do not agree with’ such as 20 miles per hour.”

“On trial”

The 64-year-old, who is semi-retired but is still involved with a number of businesses, and previously worked as a director with Royal Mail and in 1996 took a year out to teach business studies at Llantarnam School, where he attended, added: “It is all very well to get elected but we would have to demonstrate to the people of Torfaen that Reform can get things done, we will be on trial.

“It’s all very well talking about what needs to be done but we can demonstrate we can deliver in the 18 months before the Senedd elections.”

Anti-social behaviour, poor maintenance of the area and a lack of public and community services were highlighted as issues facing Trevethin and Penygarn by Mr Keyte who lives in Wainfelin, Pontypool and was selected as candidate by a secret ballot of some 60 local members.

Nominations to stand in the by-election close at 4.30pm on Friday, January 17.

