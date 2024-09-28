Refurbished athletics track unveiled at Stadiwm CSM in Parc Eirias.

Work has been completed on a £330,000 refurbishment of the athletics track at Stadiwm CSM in Parc Eirias.

Over the last 10 weeks, the running track has been completely resurfaced, including a new sub-structure and topcoat.

The track’s jumping areas, including the steeple chase pit, have also been refurbished thanks to a grant from UK Shared Prosperity Funds.

Community asset

Mally Tidswell, Principal Leisure Manager at Conwy County Borough Council said: “The running track at Eirias is a key community asset, well-used by schools and athletics clubs. It was long overdue for investment and I’m delighted that this work has been completed.

“It was so important for this work to be carried out and as a result I am thrilled that its future is now safe and secure.”

James Williams, CEO of Welsh Athletics said: “Stadiwm CSM in Parc Eirias is a key facility in the region, and one that has historically played a key role in the development of the sport across north Wales. It is superb to see the investment that safeguards the facility from an athletics perspective for the years ahead.

“I hope that the refurbished facility will be the catalyst for further growth in physical activity and physical literacy opportunities for young people across the region. I am also looking forward to seeing licensed athletics competitions returning to Stadiwm CSM in the years ahead”

Council Leader Charlie McCoubrey added: “I’m delighted that this work means that the track will now offer an excellent facility to complement the wide-ranging sports and fitness offer for the public at Eirias.

“This track is a local, regional, and national resource, which caters for individual athletes, school and club competitions and provides for community use, sports development and competitive athletics.”

