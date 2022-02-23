Refurbishing Westminster could now cost £22bn – the same as the entire government budget for running Wales

It’s a repair bill the size of Wales.

Refurbishing the Palace of Westminster could now cost as much as £22bn – the same as the entire Welsh Government budget for running Wales’ NHS, local government, education, transport and other services for a year.

The body which is in charge of repairing the crumbling edifice of British politics, which houses the House of Commons and the Lords, have submitted their estimates for the cost of fixing the building to the Westminster parliament.

It lists three main options for restoration, one which involves MPs leaving the building, another that involves some MPs using the building, and another that involves them staying put.

The first option will cost £7-13bn and take 19-28 years, the second will cost £9.5-18.5bn and take 26-43 years, the third would cost £11-22bn and take 46-76 years.

The £22bn price tag compares to the £62.914m cost of running the Welsh Parliament during the 2021-22 term.

It is also the same amount £22bn available to the Welsh Government to spend on everything from the Covid response, NHS in Wales, local government to education for the entirety of the 2022-23 financial year.

“Restoring and renewing the Palace will create thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, while involving craftspeople and businesses from across the UK in a national effort,” the website of the Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body says.

Despite the Parliamentary Works Sponsor Body only including three MPs, two of them are now from the north of Wales.

Robin Millar’s near neighbour Mark Tami of Alyn and Deeside, also sits on the board. The third is Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

