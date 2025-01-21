Refurbishment plans for hotel and bar in stunning beachside location

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A major refurbishment is being planned for a well-known hotel and bar in a seaside location.

A full application concerning renovation of the popular four star the Trearrdur Bay Hotel with its ‘Inn at the Bay’ near Holyhead, Anglesey, is to come before planners.

New development

The hotel boasts “fabulous sea views and balconies” for visitors staying in some of its 47 en-suite guest rooms.

Located close to the beach in the stunning location of Trearddur Bay, it is also popular bar, eatery, and venue for local events.

The development, on a 580 square metre site, would involve the demolition of an existing conservatory, the erection of a replacement extension, alterations to the beer garden, and construction of an accessible ramp.

A document said: “The proposal seeks to create an improved entrance to the ‘Inn at the Bay’ and will provide additional trade area for the public house.”

Proposed plans

The plans state: “Presently, wheelchair users using the conservatory wishing to use the accessible toilet have to go outside and re-enter the building at the hotel entrance to use the facilities.

“The new extension will have a floor level at the same level as the existing hotel and bar so that there are no internal steps present.”

It adds: “The proposed replacement single storey extension will be constructed with insulation to meet building regulation standards and will be suitable for use all year round in all weather conditions.”

The existing courtyard/beer garden will also be extended to provide additional external seating areas.

The work is proposed to “improve the economic, social, and environmental conditions of the area.

They also hope to “create new employment” and “reinforce the business model, attracting new customers and increased custom”.

