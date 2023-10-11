Regeneration plan could change the face of Llandudno

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A regeneration plan which “could change the face of Llandudno” and attract young people and families to the town was backed by Conwy Council’s cabinet this week.

Members voted in support of the Llandudno 10 Year Regeneration Plan, a vision to target funding opportunities from Welsh Government.

The aim of the plan is to create a reinvigorated Llandudno, making it a distinctive and desirable place in which to live, invest, do business, and visit.

Consequently, the plans listed in the report are aspirational, but the report will be used as a basis to target funds such as pots available from Welsh Government.

Ideas included in the report vary widely, but proposed are pop-up and floating restaurants, food vans, street food, and gazebos offering food and drink.

Other ideas include a farmers’ market at Bodafon Field, an outdoor theatre at Happy Valley, and extending the tram’s operation season.

The plan also suggests creating an urban sports park with ramps for skateboarders, BMX bikers, and scooter riders close to the paddling pool, to provide a hub for young people and family-oriented activities.

The plan states night buses could improve public transport in and out of the town together with park and ride facilities.

Last week Conwy’s economy and place overview and scrutiny committee backed the same plan, which includes proposals for electric sea gliders travelling between Liverpool and Llandudno.

‘Exciting’

Cllr Julie Fallon was one of several councillors excited about the plans.

She said: “It is really exciting. It really is. For years I’ve thought, with all due respect to Llandudno, it’s been somewhat stuck in a kind of older period, understandably catering to an older generation that came historically and wanted a different offer.

“But I think the world has shifted and changed, and we can provide for both that older generation and for those families and younger people who might be tempted to come.

“It is really exciting talking about creating spaces where food vans are selling high-quality food for pop-ups of restaurants that already exist providing something different and exciting in a different venue, encouraging obviously Welsh products and projects.

“Providing night buses, something as simple as that would make a real difference if you are wanting to encourage younger people to come along and eat in a restaurant in Llandudno.

“Reactivating the outdoor theatre space at Happy Valley – I mean that is so exciting.

“I’ve been to venues all over the country and in (other parts of) the world where it’s something really different, and where would you see a better setting than that, in Happy Valley with the view with the pier and the Orme and sea?

“This is just really exciting.”

She added: “I just hope there’s investment opportunities there to try and realise some of this.

“It could really change the face (of Llandudno) and in a really positive way.”

