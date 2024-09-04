Regional approach to ending TB focus of Aberystwyth conference

TB experts will gather in Aberystwyth later this month to discuss how local, regional and national collaboration can help to control the spread of bovine tuberculosis.

At a conference held by the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB at Aberystwyth University, groups representing vets, farmers, government, conservationists and academia will gather to discuss the social dimensions of managing bovine tuberculosis in cattle.

Among the speakers at the conference on 18 September will be Dr Damien Barrett from the Irish Government’s Department of Agriculture, Dr Ruth Little from the UK Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Prof Gareth Enticott from Cardiff University and Dr Henry Grub from Imperial College London.

Also addressing the audience will be farmers and vets who are involved in local TB control initiatives, including Helen Forester and Chris Addison from Cumbria and Michael Williams and Rhiannon Lewis from Pembrokeshire.

Collaboration

Professor Glyn Hewinson, Head of the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine Tuberculosis at Aberystwyth University, said: “Collaboration, empowerment and engagement is essential for the continued fight against bovine TB here in Wales.

“In previous years we have hosted conferences focusing on TB testing, biosecurity and wildlife. This year’s theme of ‘The Social Dimensions of TB control’ is equally, if not more, important for implementing effective disease control and eradication.

“We plan to discuss the social dimensions of bovine TB including behaviour change science and the importance of involving all stakeholders in the co-design of policy and disease control interventions.

“This will include featuring examples of successful cases where government, industry and the veterinary profession have worked together to control TB.

“I hope many people from a variety of backgrounds will join us for a thought-provoking conference where we will ask ourselves how we can run a successful regional approach to TB eradication in Wales.”

Further information about the conference and how to register can be found by clicking here.

