Registered sex offender convicted of further child sexual offences

A registered sex offender has been sentenced in court after he engaged in conversation with what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

Steven Baker, 57 from Ely, Cardiff was sentenced in Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday (August 2).

He was given 22 months in prison after being found guilty of online sexual offences for engaging in sexual communications with a child and several breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Officers from South Wales Police and Tarian Regional Organised Crime Unit identified and arrested Baker in June 2023.

He was subsequently charged and remanded into custody to await trial.

Such was the extent of evidence against him a guilty plea to all charges was entered.

Baker was identified to have engaged in conversation with an undercover police officer, believing them to be a 12-year-old girl.

“Vulnerable”

Detective Inspector Mathew Davies, of Tarian, said: “There is considerable work being undertaken to identify those offenders looking to exploit children online and preying on the most vulnerable in society.

“This result shows we are monitoring offenders to remove the most dangerous individuals from society who continue to offend.

“It is another notable result for Tarian and South Wales Police to identify this offender attempting to target vulnerable children.

“By working closely with South Wales Police, we were able promptly to detain Baker to prevent him for committing further offences.

“It is paramount that we safeguard children and the most vulnerable within our communities and working closely with all southern Wales forces, we will continue to target those offenders looking to exploit children.

“Rest assured law enforcement operates across the internet and we will tirelessly seek to bring justice to those offenders who continue to use the web to facilitate the abuse of children.

“If anyone has been a victim of child sexual abuse, we urge you to report it to your local police force via 101. We will always follow up allegations of abuse, no matter when they occurred. Victims can talk in confidence to experienced investigators, and we can also help them get access to a range of other support services.

“If you have concerns about your use of the internet or inappropriate thoughts or behaviour about children or if you are worried about how someone you know behaves around children or are worried about their use of the internet then the Lucy Faithfull Foundation provides a free, anonymous and confidential Stop It Now! Helpline on 0808 1000 900 for advice, support and information.”

