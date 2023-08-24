Relief for rail travellers as MS confirms reopening date of village station

Emily Price

Long suffering rail travellers in Merthyr Tydfil have been told their station, which has been closed for almost three months, will now reopen in the autumn.

Quakers Yard train station which serves the villages of Edwardsville, Quakers Yard, Treharris and Trelewis was closed in June whilst work was carried out to upgrade it as part of the South Wales Metro.

Speculation and confusion among local people suggested the station could reopen as late as next year.

Earlier this week, Nation Cymru contacted Transport for Wales (TfW) who were unable to confirm a date for the station’s reopening.

Engineering work

But following the intervention of MS for Merthyr Tydfil, Dawn Bowden, it has now been confirmed that the station will open in October.

“It is a pity that the work to improve Quakers Yard station has overrun as it is an important facility used by constituents in the area,” Ms Bowden said.

“However there is an overriding need to complete the engineering works safely and to receive the necessary approvals from regulators.

“Transport for Wales has now confirmed that subject to the approvals being received they are looking to reopen the station in October.

“I have asked Transport for Wales to provide clear communication to residents about the completion of work at the station”.

She added “There is inevitably some inconvenience for travellers as the significant investment in the new Metro system is delivered.

“The new platform and facilities at Quakers Yard are however a clear sign of the major investment being delivered by the Welsh Government through Transport for Wales”.

The station previously consisted of one single platform with a large metal shelter which offered little protection from the elements.

Earlier this year, TfW lodged an application with Merthyr Tydfil Council for a new footbridge, works to demolish, alter and extend the existing platform north of the railway line and the construction of a new platform south of the railway line.

