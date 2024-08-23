Remembering screen legend, Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris

Stephen Price

Tributes have poured in following the news that screen ‘legend’, Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris has passed away at the age of 76.

Morris was a familiar face on Welsh language television for over 40 years, acting in some of the nation’s most beloved television shows and films, as well as being a hugely respected musician.

Dewi had a deep love of poetry, and held the role of Children’s Poet Laureate for Wales in 2010-11, although it is perhaps his acting prowess that gained him most notoriety.

A tribute to Dewi Pws from Professor Gwenno Ffrancon, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Welsh Language, Heritage and Culture. https://t.co/Xt3ZoYzkl5 pic.twitter.com/K9TFlns6FT — Swansea University (@SwanseaUni) August 22, 2024

His pioneering contribution to Welsh arts, culture and media was recognised by Swansea University in 2018, when he was awarded an honorary degree by the highly-esteemed Welsh university.

Acting great

One of his most well known roles saw him take a lead role in ‘Grand Slam’ set during the Five Nations in 1978 – a role that endures to this day, with the film consistently acknowledged as one of the most beloved films in Welsh cinema history.

A Pobol y Cwm ‘legend’, Morris played Wayne Harries, among other notable roles on both Welsh and English television.

Taking to X to share their memories, a spokesperson for Pobol y Cwm wrote: “Today, Pobol y Cwm has lost a true friend – thank you Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris for your contribution, your company and most of all your unique humour.”

His colleagues at S4C shared: “Dewi Pws was a unique character and versatile performer who made an enormous contribution to S4C and Welsh culture.

“As a member of leading bands Y Tebot Piws and Edward H Dafis, Dewi Pws came to national prominence. And in 1971 he won the Cân i Gymru competition with the popular song Nwy yn y Nen.

“But with his talent for acting and natural mischief, he also made his mark on several iconic productions for S4C. He was well known as Wayne Harries, one of the first characters in Pobol y Cwm from 1974 until 1987, and the comedy film Grand Slam in 1978. And generations of Welsh children will remember him fondly as Y Dyn Creu in the series Miri Mawr and as Islwyn Morgan in the soap opera Rownd a Rownd.

“His talent on screen and to life in Wales was invaluable, and he was a hero and inspiration to many of us. He was one of our creative giants as a nation and he will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Dewi Pws’ wife, Rhiannon, and his family and friends, and we thank him for his outstanding contribution to various S4C productions over many years.”

“Sad news”

Dewi was born in Treboeth, Swansea, and went into teaching soon after his schooldays, gaining a role in Splott, Cardiff, but acting and singing were too strong calls for him to ignore, leading him to make an outstanding and unparalleled contribution to the world of Welsh arts and media.

An accomplished musician, besides playing key roles in two Welsh punk and rock groups, one of his many accolades include winning Can i Gymru in 1971.

Institutions and individuals from the world of Welsh media and politics, including Rhun ap Iorwerth, Liz Saville Roberts, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, Dafydd Iwan and Betsan Llwyd have paid tribute to Morris’ enduring legacy since the news of his passing broke.

The Library is very sad to hear of the death of Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris. An author, musician and author, who made a massive contribution to Welsh culture and the National Library’s collections. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VY8nTJe7lb — National Library of Wales (@NLWales) August 22, 2024

Reflecting on his comedic skills and notoriety, Iolo Williams wrote on X: “Very sorry to hear the sad news about Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris. A lovely, warm & very silly man! RIP Pws.”

In more recent years, Morris was an outspoken advocate for Welsh independence, lending his much-loved voice to the cause for one of their rousing anthem, Yes, Yes, Yes (Cymru).

They wrote: “Sad news broke this morning of the passing of the legend Dewi ‘Pws’ Morris. Musician, actor, entertainer, poet, proud Welshman and much, much more.

“Thanks Dewi for all you did for Wales, supporting YesCymru and for the fight for independence. We send our condolences to Rhiannon. “There will be no-one like you ever again.”

We at Nation.Cymru express our deepest sympathy to Dewi’s loved ones.

