Renewed call for devolution of Crown Estate to Wales ahead of Senedd debate

Plaid Cymru is renewing calls for powers over the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales, ahead of a Senedd debate today (12 July).

The Crown Estate is an independent company which belongs to the monarch for the duration of their reign, though the revenue from its £16bn property portfolio flows directly to the Treasury.

The Sovereign Grant, which is taken from public spending to cover the expenses of the royal household, is determined as a proportion of Crown Estate profits.

This has been set at 25% since 2017/18, which means that the Sovereign Grant paid to the royal family this year will be worth a record £110m, based on the record profits the Crown Estate registered in 2022/23.

Delyth Jewell MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on energy and the environment said: “Wales’ natural resources should be controlled by Wales for the benefit of the communities of Wales, not Westminster.

“This is no more true than with the Crown Estate – a company which holds assets in Wales, valued at more than £600m in 2021, and yet the profits of which go straight to the UK Treasury.

“Profits made from Wales’ natural resources should be kept in Wales to boost our economy, not that of the UK Treasury. It should be as simple as that.

“It’s the case in Scotland, where those powers have been transferred and the revenue from Scottish assets now go straight to the Scottish Government.

“That’s why we’re calling for those powers to be devolved to Wales. With that money, thousands of well-paid green jobs could be created, research into solutions to tackle the climate crisis could be furthered, and opportunities to reap benefits from our own natural resources could be maximised.

“Ultimately, it’s the people of Wales who should be able to direct how best to benefit from that economic opportunity – not Westminster, and this starts with the Senedd voting for Plaid Cymru’s motion to demand power over the Crown Estate.”

Plaid Cymru have long called for the management of the Crown Estate to be devolved to Wales, as is the case in Scotland.

The estate’s holdings were devolved to Scotland in 2016, and its revenue now goes to the Scottish Government.

Last month, the Crown Estate announced a record £442.6 million net revenue profit, £129.9 million higher than last year.

The Crown Estate said that this increase primarily reflects option fee income from the signing of Agreements for Lease for six offshore wind farms through the Round 4 leasing programme and revenue resilience in its other lines of business.

A published in May has revealed an overwhelming majority of people are in support of Welsh ownership of the Crown Estate.

The YouGov poll commissioned by YesCymru, asked Welsh residents if they would support or oppose Welsh management of Crown Estate assets in Wales with all income accruing to Wales.

The poll surveyed 1049 people aged 16 and over between April 28 2023 and May 3.

The results showed that over 75% of those polled expressed a preference in favour of full Welsh control of these assets.

