Renewed calls for undergrounding as pylon consultation draws to an end

Plaid Cymru politicians have reiterated their calls for a controversial proposed pylon route between south Ceredigion and Carmarthen to be undergrounded as the initial consultation period draws to an end.The Green Gen Towy Teifi project will link Bute Energy’s proposed Lan Fawr Energy Park, north of Lampeter, into a new National Grid substation proposed for south of Carmarthen.

“National significance”

As part of the project, a 52km-long 132kV overhead line has been proposed – with the development in its first phase before a formal application is submitted, classified as a Development of National Significance in Wales.

As part of the initial consultation process, significant concerns have been raised by residents and businesses about the visual, environmental and economic impact of the proposed overhead line – with several public meetings and campaign groups forming over recent weeks to oppose the proposals.

Concerns have been echoed by local Plaid Cymru politicians, who have pressed on the proposed line to be buried underground – in accordance with best practice in other areas of the UK and Europe.

Concerns over the proposed Tywi Teifi network were raised in the Senedd last week with the First Minister, Mark Drakeford, by Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales, reiterating calls for the undergrounding of the route.

Policy

Responding to Mr Campbell’s question, First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the Welsh Government’s policy – being “electricity transmission cables should be placed underground where possible, not just in designated landscapes, but where possible.”

Cefin Campbell MS also outlined the case for the Welsh Government to consider cable ploughing in future electricity transmission projects.

The methods involves moving machinery cutting a slit in the ground and laying a cable or duct as it goes along with the disturbed ground flattened and reinstated as part of the process.

Cable ploughing allows the burial of up to a Kilometre of132kV cable in a day – and is considered to be more cost effective and less disruptive than other methods of undergrounding or pylon erection.

“Length and breadth of Wales”

Speaking following his question, Cefin Campbell MS: “I’m glad the First Minister reiterated the Welsh Government’s stance that cables should be placed underground where possible.

“With more and more of these overhead pylon proposals popping up across the length and breadth of Wales, now is the time to put such policy into practice.

“We already know that undergrounding is already commonplace in many European countries – particularly through the developing cable plough technolog. Welsh Government should be placing greater emphasis for developers to incorporate such undergrounding into their proposals.”

Adam Price, Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Carmarthen East & Dinefwr added: “Time after time, Plaid Cymru have made the case for these proposed overhead cables to be undergrounded – learning from best practice in other areas of the UK and Europe.

“We’ve already pressed for the Welsh Government to conduct a review into the feasibility of undergrounding electricity cables – and I have no doubt that such developing technology should be considered as commonplace in future proposals.”

Ann Davies, Plaid Cymru Westminster candidate for the new Caerfyrddin constituency concluded: “Over recent weeks I have attended public meetings all along the proposed Towy Teifi line and the message has been clear – put them underground.

“I will continue to make the case for this route to be undergrounded, together with the Towy Usk proposals which have caused so much concern in the Tywi Valley and beyond over the past year.”

Green Gen Cymru’s initial consultation on the proposed route runs until 6 March 2024, and can be completed by visiting their website: https://greengentowyteifi.com/ en/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

