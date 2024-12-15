Renewed calls of support for steroid addiction following £2.1m seizure

Following a recent seizure of approximately £2.1m of steroids, where two men received prison sentences, a detective is warning of some of the unseen side effects of steroid addiction.

Experts have previously warned the UK is in danger of a hidden anabolic steroid addiction crisis, as they are widely used spanning all age groups and social demographics, as a shortcut to achieving the ‘perfect’ body shape.

Dangers

Anabolic steroids are synthetic versions of the hormone testosterone; however, they can have a potent effect on the body.

They are classified as Class C drugs, so whilst it is not illegal to possess them, it is still illegal to supply them without a prescription.

Despite users seeing themselves not as addicts but engaging in a lifestyle choice to enhance their fitness, steroids carry a range of health risks, including increased anxiety, depression and even Body Dysmorphia, a disabling preoccupation with perceived defects or flaws in appearance.

It can also make sufferers excessively self-conscious.

Two men were sentenced to 5 years and 2 years 9 months respectively last month, having admitted Conspiracy to Supply Class C drugs from 2017 to 2021, and for proceeds of criminal property offences, exceeding £2m in seized drugs.

Warning

Detective Chris Wynne, who was one of the officers involved with the original case is warning users to be aware of the risks they are taking: “Steroid abuse isn’t considered within society in the same way as taking other drugs, however investigating this case made me realise just how much they can impact negatively on people’s lives.

“I would encourage anyone who is suffering from side effects to seek help, Betsi Cadwaladar’s Substance Misuse Services provide confidential, non-judgemental, professional and accessible support which aims to reduce the harm caused by drugs and alcohol to individuals, families and the local community”

DC Wynne added: “around one in 50 people can be affected by Body Dysmorphic Disorder, characterised by a deep level of distress around a perceived flaw in appearance, Muscle Dysmorphia is a form of Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD).

“This can be focused on any aspect of someone’s appearance but in Muscle Dysmorphia the focus is on the size of muscles. Sufferers will believe that their muscles are not big enough, even though they may look very large to an observer.

“The anxiety and shame around the perceived lack of muscularity can lead to destructive and compulsive behaviours, one of which can be steroid abuse.”

Further information

For more support with Substance Misuse and Body Dismorphia, support services are available.

