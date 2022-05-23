Renewed concerns about Welsh tourism tax as staycation boom ends, says industry body

A tourism industry body has said that there are renewed concerns about a tourism tax among visitor attractions as the staycation boom seen in Wales during the pandemic begins to dissipate.

The Welsh Association of Visitor Attractions said that 46.9% of members they surveyed had seen fewer visitors over the 2022 Easter period when compared with 2019, the last time all attractions were open over Easter.

Those suggested that those who had stayed in Wales during the pandemic were now back jetting off on foreign trips. They also suggested that potential tourists may be feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

Ashford Price, Secretary of WAVA and the owner of Dan yr Ogof Cavs, said that members were concerned that the Welsh Government were pursuing “anti-tourism policies” such as a proposed tourism tax and plans to make it harder for holiday let properties to be eligible for business rates instead of council tax.

“All attractions are facing increased running costs, especially for items like electricity, staffing costs and rising food prices,” he said.

“Many members are finding it difficult to pass on these extra costs knowing that families are struggling themselves with cost-of-living issues, therefore days out with the family must continue to be affordable.

“The overall picture indicated by some attractions is that the weekly footfall is down, and though the weekends are holding up these numbers are not covering the fewer visitors seen in the week.”

‘On hold’

From April next year, local authorities will be able to set council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties to 300% from April 2023.

The criteria for self-catering accommodation being liable for business rates instead of council tax will also change at the same time, from 70 to 182 days.

The Welsh Government are also currently consulting on the possibility of a tourism tax, as is common in many tourist hotspots in Europe.

WAVA asked their members if they would be re-investing in their attraction or be adding a new attraction for 2023 in the light of the recent Welsh Government’s tourism policies. 40% responded that they had no plans for re-investing or adding to their attraction for 2023.

43.8% of those responding to the survey also indicated that further investment in their attraction would also be put “on hold” if a tourism tax was introduced. 18.8% of Welsh attractions would also consider projects outside of Wales if it happened, they said.

