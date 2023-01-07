Repair and conservation works gets underway on the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal

An extensive programme of works has commenced on the historic Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.

The works on the 35-mile canal, which dates back over 220 years, will be completed in March and will see Glandŵr Cymru’s (the Canal & River Trust in Wales) team of staff and volunteers carry out repairs on bridges, lock walls and canal banks.

Hannah Booth, area operations manager for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal, said: “Our skilled team of staff and volunteers are working throughout the winter to carry out the important ongoing maintenance, repair and conservation work that will ensure we can keep the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal open, safe, and accessible for visitors and boaters.

“With the canal dating back to the 1790s it’s vital that we undertake this work to keep its rich history alive so it can continue to benefit people today and for future generations.

“We are working to repair lock walls and bridges, fix leaks, and repair the clay lining on culverts, and are undertaking other inspection work as part of our management of the canal.

“This is a vital part of the work we do to maintain this special waterway that carves through the heart of the Usk Valley and Brecon Beacons National Park, bringing together benefits for people, nature and heritage.”

For the improvements to be made, sections of the canal have been drained following fish rescues to safely move the fish to other sections of the canal.

The Trust is investing £350,000 in the canal this winter as part of a wider £57 million essential investment to maintain the canal network across England and Wales.

For more information on the work of Glandŵr Cymru and to find out how to support through volunteering or donating, click here…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

