Repair work on historic market hall put on hold

Work to repair and strengthen a historic building in Powys will be put on hold until listed building consent has been obtained, the county council has said.

Powys County Council has been overseeing repair works on the Grade I listed Old Market Hall building in Llanidloes, with the first phase of the works completed earlier this year.

Further structural repairs, which will include the use of new technology to strengthen the stability of the building, were due to take place during the summer months.

However, before works take place, the council will now submit an application for listed planning consent.

The Old Market Hall dates back to the early 17th century when it was built to replace the original market held round a market cross in the town centre, which was granted a market charter by King Edward I of England in 1280.

The timber-framed market hall was built between 1612 and 1622, but some of the timbers date back to the mid-16th century.

Until well into the 20th century a weekly market was held on the open cobbled ground floor, while the upper floor room has been used as a wool and flannel market, law court, preachers’ hall, flannel store, working men’s institute and museum.

The building also underwent a major restoration between 1957–59.

New technology

Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “We have found a way forward to address the structural repairs that are needed within the Old Market Hall. Some of these are like-for-like repairs and other repairs involve new technology that will strengthen the stability of the building.

“The repairs were internal repairs which would not have disrupted road users and were due to take place during the summer months.

“However, given the high level of interested in the Grade I listed building, we will be submitting an application for Listed Building Consent. This will ensure that all interested parties have a chance to comment on the proposed works.

“Listed Building Consent applications require the detail on the proposed works but also the history of the building and the historic / listed items within the building.

“We will ensure that this application has all the information that is required as requests for additional information will only delay the process.

“Once we have obtained Listed Building Consent, we will progress with the repair works to ensure that this iconic building is protected for future generations.

“In the meantime, the Old Market Hall is still a construction site so the security fencing will remain in place for the safety of the building, our contractors and the public.”

