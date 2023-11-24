Repair work to resume on historic market hall

Work to repair and strengthen one of Wales’ most historic buildings is to start next week, Powys County Council has said.

The local authority has been overseeing repair works on the Grade I listed Old Market Hall building in Llanidloes. The first phase of the works were completed earlier this year.

Further structural repairs, which will include the use of new technology to strengthen the stability of the building, will now be carried out after the council received listed building consent.

Consent

The application for listed building consent was submitted by Hughes Architects on behalf of the council.

The work, which will be split into three phases, will start on Monday, November 27 and are planned for completion at the beginning of May 2024.

However, the works will involve the erection of scaffolding, road closures and traffic lights while the works progress through its various phases.

The Old Market Hall dates back to the early 17th century when it was built to replace the original market held round a market cross in the town centre, which was granted a market charter by King Edward I of England in 1280.

The timber-framed market hall was built between 1612 and 1622, but some of the timbers date back to the mid-16th century.

Until well into the 20th century a weekly market was held on the open cobbled ground floor, while the upper floor room has been used as a wool and flannel market, law court, preachers’ hall, flannel store, working men’s institute and museum.

The building also underwent a major restoration between 1957–59.

Future

Cllr Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “It’s important that these works are carried out to ensure that this iconic building is protected for future generations.

“The phasing of the latest works has been difficult as the repair and redecoration works are required on each elevation of the building as we wanted to keep roads open and to maintain traffic flow in the town.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience while the works are carried out.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

