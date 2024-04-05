Repairs planned for landslide-hit coastal path

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Contractors are being sought for the repair of parts of a popular coastal path which closed after being hit by a series of landslips – with hopes expressed it will reopen by the summer holidays.

The coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall/Saundersfoot, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ late last year and in January.

The January major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, while the November landslides were closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end of the path.

“Huge impact”

At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members head the cost of works was estimated at £600,000, with grant funding actively pursued, but, as-then unsecured: a Welsh Government Active Travel Grant of £300,000, National Parks Partnership £250,000, and SUSTRANS £50,000.

Any grants secured for the works on the Wisemans Bridge-Saundersfoot route will have the effect of reducing the council’s funding requirement, members were told.

“If we do not restore the route, it could lead to process to permanently close this section of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and a National Cycle Route,” members heard.

At the Cabinet meeting, local county councillor Alec Cormack moved approval of the scheme, which was backed by fellow members, saying: “I do hope we can get this open by July, it’s having a huge impact on the businesses in Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall as well; I do hope grant-funding will be forthcoming, if not I do hope it can be added to the council’s capital programme.”

The tender exercise, Wisemans Bridge Cliff Failure Repair, at Sell2Wales (gov.wales), is open until April 9, detailing “Works for the reinstatement of the Coppet Hall/Wiseman’s Bridge active travel route/national cycle route4 pathway following two landslides within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park”.

The Tramway path is part of the Wales Coast Path and goes through three tunnels between Saundersfoot and Wiseman’s Bridge.

The safe, level footpath, accessible to all, is the busiest section of public right of way maintained by Pembrokeshire council, with more than 481,000 users recorded in 2021.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

