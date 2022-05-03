Report calls for more support for video games sector in Wales

The video games sector in Wales needs targeted support and incentives to become a robust, sustainable industry, according to a new report produced by the University of South Wales (USW).

The Clwstwr Games Survey Wales 2021 is the first detailed, report of the sector in Wales, and highlights the skills challenges and training needs of the industry and identifies the need for major talent spotting initiatives aimed at developing games in Wales and across the UK.

There are currently more people playing video games than ever before, (2.9 billion in 2021) and the global games market expected to reach $200 billion by 2023.

Recommendations

Among the recommendations in the report are:

Ensuring appropriate initiatives are in place to support start-up companies, with structured mentorship for small businesses and targeted growth support for those who are more established

A plan to drive improvement in the sector’s uptake of business support, ensuring that information is championed within the community and available support is fit for purpose

The introduction of Higher or Degree Apprenticeships for games development or games art being offered in Wales, enabling Further Education, Higher Education and industry to build accessible career routes in the region

The Welsh Government needing to assess the benefit of using video games as part of its Cymraeg 2050 Welsh Language Strategy, taking into account the significant opportunities of Welsh culture, mythology, history and language to a global export market

Improved digital infrastructure across Wales, including broadband speed and access, to help support content development for hybrid and remote working.

Richard Hurford, Course Leader for the MA Games Enterprise at USW, who produced the report said: “This report provides a platform to highlight the impact of the games sector in Wales and to continue the work to support talent development.

“Industry and public sector organisations need to invest in better skills provision to support a sustainable Welsh video games sector and to capitalise on the rapidly growing demand for games skills across the whole of the screen sector, including areas such as virtual production.

“Establishing sustainable growth in the community is crucial to helping create a successful, robust industry, and with the right support and training in place, the future looks bright.”

The full Clwstwr Games Survey Wales 2021 report is available here…..

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

