Report dubbing Welsh independence ‘viable’ is hugely concerning – Welsh Secretary
A report commissioned by the Welsh Government which describes independence for Wales as “viable” has been branded “hugely concerning” by the Welsh Secretary.
David TC Davies told the Commons the Labour-run Government should focus on the “real priorities” of people in Wales.
Another Conservative MP, Marco Longhi, said any further exploration of independence “must be immediately ruled out” by the Welsh Government.
Elsewhere in the session, Mr Davies appeared to get his geography wrong when he described Wrexham as being in South Wales.
The Independent Commission On the Constitutional Future Of Wales report published in January concluded that independence would be “viable” but “the most uncertain option”, with enhancing devolution and a federal system also considered.
‘Constitutional navel-gazing’
Speaking during Wales questions, the Secretary of State said: “The, I’m afraid, not very independent commission was set up by Welsh Labour ministers, it reports to Welsh Labour ministers, but it was paid for by Welsh taxpayers.
“And the report they came out with was entirely in line with all the predictions which I made – more constitutional navel-gazing, more calls for more powers, and nothing at all to address the problems that have been inflicted on Wales by the Welsh Labour Government.
“I completely agree with (Mr Longhi) – it is hugely concerning that the Welsh Labour Government were even willing to consider independence for Wales with this commission.
“What they should be doing is to sort out the longest NHS waiting lists in the United Kingdom, they should do something about the fact we have the lowest educational standards in the United Kingdom.
“We have in Wales some of the highest business rates in the United Kingdom, and as a result of the last legislation we have some of the slowest speed limits in the United Kingdom.”
“It’s time the Welsh Labour Government addressed the real priorities of the people in Wales with the powers they already have.”
This came in response to Mr Longhi, who said: “It is deeply concerning that a so-called independent commission described Welsh independence as viable, despite the fact that the vast majority of people in Wales support remaining part of the union.
“Of course there is a difference between something that might be viable and something that is best.”
Dudley North
The MP for Dudley North said independence for Wales would be “highly damaging to the Welsh economy and public services”, adding: “Any further exploration of this idea must be immediately ruled out by the Labour Welsh Government.”
Mr Davies appeared to say Wrexham is in South Wales while responding to a question on ambulance wait times from Conservative MP Sarah Atherton.
In response to the MP for Wrexham, Mr Davies said: “(Sarah Atherton) is right to raise her concerns about the level of healthcare being provided to her constituents in South Wales.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Of course, as a government lap dog, he would say it was “concerning” because without Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland the country of England would disappear into insignificance on the world stage. That is all they are concerned about. Apart from that we mean nothing to them. If Cymru gains independence I only hope that we get our 25% share of all the goodies and treasures conveniently stored in England before they stash it all away for themselves.
We do not care what you or your Tory cronies say Wales Outside the DISUNITED KINGDOM is our future not under the thumb of the English jackboot
“ The MP for Dudley North said independence for Wales would be….”
Nuff said.
Well at least DD will not need to worry about independence after the Autumn 🍂
The more media attention independence gets the better. The Tory party quoting a report where indy is described as “viable” only brings this home to more people, that there is an alternative to the mess that is the disunited kingdom. At last, T C Davies does something positive for CYMRU.
Don’t forget, Wales position in the Union is the most vital thing for England. As Wales being connected to England means they can Share in our Britishness and by means of entertainment can convince the rest of the world that they are solely the British people. Wales need to urgently gain independence and then in turn promote itself as sole inheritor of the Brythonic people and the history that is tied to them and us. Yma O Hyd!
We could easily say the same thing about Brexit, HS2 and many other of his party’s disasters!
Has the MP for Dudley North got better things to do than involving himself in matters that are of no importance to his constituents? Its up to the people of Wales to decide if we become independent or not.
There was a time when the Westminster establishment would simply ignore and laugh at Welsh talk of independence. This report has obviously spooked them, through their smug complacency they’ve finally realised the Welsh independence movement is gaining traction in Wales. It’s no surprise to many, particularly within our younger generation, years of neglect eventually has it’s consequences. Davies is concerned – and so he should be.