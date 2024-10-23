Report on coasteering’s impact on seabirds published

A new report recommends improved education for people taking part in coasteering pursuits following concerns over the negative impact on Wales’ native seabirds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) contracted an independent ecologist to carry out a survey to assess the potential impact of coasteering activities on breeding seabirds at Ceibwr Bay near Moylegrove, Pembrokeshire.

The survey was carried out this summer, following public concern that coasteering could affect the breeding success of razorbills, guillemots (auks) and herring gull.

Tourist favourite

Visit Wales describes coasteering as “an all-in-one experience that treats the foreshore as an eco-adventure playground. It’s about rock-hopping, shore-scrambling, swell-riding, cave-exploring and, yes, cliff-jumping.

“But it’s as much about discovering our wildlife and coastline at close-quarters; an intimacy that walkers never experience.”

Concern

No disturbance-related impacts on breeding season were recorded during the survey, though areas of concern were raised about the possibility of activity groups unintentionally causing disturbance to the sea birds.

The report recommends improved education for coastal activity groups on the effects of disturbance on seabirds, and the introduction of a temporary exclusion zone in the vicinity of the nests.

NRW acknowledges the recommendations made in the report and has shared the findings with National Trust and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Consideration will be given to improving education packages and the viability of exclusion zones.

Rhys Jones, Land Management team Leader, Natural Resources Wales, said: “If these recommendations and existing good practice guidelines are followed it should be possible for both activities to continue in such a way that allows nature and people to thrive together.”

The full report is available on the NRW website

